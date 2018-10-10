Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Ex-Italy boss Ventura new coach of Serie A tailenders Chievo

Football Ex-Italy boss Ventura new coach of Serie A tailenders Chievo

Former Italy manager Gian Piero Ventura has been appointed coach of struggling Chievo following Lorenzo D'Anna's sacking, the Serie A club confirmed on Wednesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Back coaching: Ex-Italy manager Gian Piero Ventura takes over Serie A tailenders Chievo. play

Back coaching: Ex-Italy manager Gian Piero Ventura takes over Serie A tailenders Chievo.

(AFP/File)

Former Italy manager Gian Piero Ventura has been appointed coach of struggling Chievo following Lorenzo D'Anna's sacking, the Serie A club confirmed on Wednesday.

Ventura has been out of work since being fired as Italy coach after the Azzurri failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 60 years last November.

"Gian Piero Ventura is the new coach of Chievo," the club said in a statement, wishing the veteran "good luck for the work to be done".

The 70-year-old has agreed a two-year deal with the club from Verona who are bottom of Serie A with -1 points after being deducted three points last month for false accounting.

Ventura has a long coaching career at club level in Italy with teams including Napoli, Sampdoria, Udinese and Hellas Verona.

He established his reputation during a five-year spell with Torino from 2011, leading the club back into Serie A and nurturing stars such as Ciro Immobile before his appointment as Italy coach in July 2016.

His first game will be against Atalanta at home on October 21 after the international break.

D'Anna, a former Chievo captain who took over from Rolando Maran last April, was sacked after the club fell 3-1 to AC Milan at the San Siro on Sunday -- their sixth defeat out of eight games this season.

D'Anna helped Chievo finish 13th and avoid relegation with three straight wins at the end of last season.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Special Report How Thierry Henry helped Nigerian amputee players who are...bullet
2 Super Eagles Mikel still missing as Rohr calls up Success, 23 others...bullet
3 2019 AFCON qualifiers Akwa Ibom government reduce ticket price for...bullet

Football

Super Eagles of Nigeria
Super Eagles How players spent Tuesday in camp ahead of AFCON 2019 qualifier against Libya
Nigeria's coach Gernot Rohr oversaw the Super Eagles' qualification for Russia in October 2017
2019 AFCON qualifiers Super Eagles boss preparing for Libya like Cameroon World Cup qualifier
Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno has been called up to the Germany squad, after injury to Kevin Trapp, for their Nations League away matches against the Nerthlands in Amsterdam on Saturday and next Tuesday in Paris against France.
Football Germany call up Leno, Gnabry as injury cover
Super Eagles
Super Eagles 22 players in camp ahead of AFCON 2019 clash against Libya
X
Advertisement