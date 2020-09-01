Williams played with Abedi Pele at the youth before both players played for different clubs.

Olabode William was a talented player who emerged on the local scene in the late 1980s and like Abedi Pele Ayew he won the Ghana colts player of the year.

Olabode Williams played for Ebusua Dwarfs, before moving to Accra Hearts of Oak, while Abedi Pele also featured for RTU, before pursuing his adventure abroad, notable among them were Olympic Lyon, Olympique Marseille, etc.

Olabode like most footballers who played their entire football on the local scene are living in abject poverty and has therefore called on Abedi Pele Ayew to come to his aid.

Olabode made this appeal in an interview with Beyond The Pitch on GTV Sports plus saying, "We have been talking to him and I think this time he will listen to us. Abedi please take an eye on us. Myself, the likes of Sarkodie, Nii Moe Poloo, John Mensah, Kpakpo we’re all brothers so sometimes please take an eye and help us especially that of Abu, he hasn’t been well for some time. I know you have the power (money) so please help us.”