Ex-England star rejected Austin Eguavoen's Super Eagles approach

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The 65-year-old tactician revealed he tried to contact a former England international during his previous stint as Nigerias handler.

Super Eagles coach Austin Eguavoen has revealed that former Aston Villa and England attacker Gabriel Agbonlahor rejected the chance to play for Nigeria.

Agbonlahor made three appearances for England but could have represented also represented Nigeria.

The 35-year-old was eligible to represent the three-time African champions through his father.

And in a recent interview with Elegbete TV, Eguavoen revealed he tried to convince the ex-Aston Villa man to play for Nigeria.

Before his current spell as the Super Eagles coach, Eguavoen had also held the same role in 2006 and 2010.

Agbonlahor was still active during this period, and Eguavoen revealed he tried to speak to him before he made his debut for England in 2008.

"When Agbonlahor was in Aston Villa, I went to England, Eguavoen told Elegbete TV.

"I tried to reach him before going to Villa because it's not a place you just go to the stadium and start looking for a player.

"Then the question was, why do you want to see Gabriel Agbonlahor.

"I said I'm the coach of the Super Eagles, we are interested in him coming to play for Nigeria, want to have a conversation.

Eguavoen added that he got a response from Agbonlahor's team that the attacker had no interest in seeing anybody.

"Believe me, hours later, they did get back to me," he added.

"They got back to me only to say Agbonlahor is not ready to see anybody at this point, maybe some other time," Eguavoen concluded.

Agbonlahor's England career was short-lived, though, making just three appearances between 2008 and 2009.

