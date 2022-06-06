Former Chelsea star prays for the families of Ondo terrorist attack victims

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The tragic incident which happened on Sunday keeps generating reactions from the country's top athletes.

Chelsea legend John Mikel Obi called on God to heal Nigeria
Chelsea legend John Mikel Obi called on God to heal Nigeria

Ex-Chelsea and Super Eagles star John Mikel Obi is the latest Nigerian player to react to the terrorist attack that happened in Ondo State.

Recommended articles

On Sunday, June 5, 2002, armed men reportedly stormed the St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, in Owo and opened fire on the worshippers, leaving scores of people dead and injured.

Saint Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, Owo, in Ondo State was attacked on Sunday, June 5, 2022.
Saint Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, Owo, in Ondo State was attacked on Sunday, June 5, 2022. Pulse Nigeria

The sad incident which happened while the Sunday service was going on has elicited angry and emotional reactions from Nigerians.

The country's top athletes have also reacted to the terrorist attack, with some calling for peace to reign. Mikel is the latest Nigerian star to respond to the news, with the ex-Chelsea midfielder praying for the victims' families.

ALSO READ: Abdullahi Shehu meets with Sokoto State governor Aminu Tambuwal

Moses celebrates wedding anniversary, Oshoala shows off style, Olayinka, Okoye put tattoos on display

Check out the best photos from Paul Onuachu's wedding to partner Tracy in Accra

John Mikel Obi (Getty Images)
John Mikel Obi (Getty Images) Getty Images

Mikel reacted to the sad incident in a social media post on his Instagram. The ex-Middlesbrough man also called on God to grant healing to the nation.

Mikel's post on Instagram read: It is sad to hear about the horrible incident that happened in Owo Ondo State.

My heart goes out to the families that lost their loved ones to this very very sad incident. May God heal our land and grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

Mikel is not the only Nigerian player to speak about the sad situation. Everton star Alex Iwobi commented, asking God to bring peace to the land.

Former West Brom star Peter Odemwingie shared a scripture from the bible as he called on Nigerians to remain steadfast.

Iwobi and Odemwinge have reacted to the tragic incident that happened in Owo
Iwobi and Odemwinge have reacted to the tragic incident that happened in Owo Pulse Nigeria

Nigeria Professional Football League Clubs, Sunshine Stars and Plateau United held a minute of silence in their respective league games on Sunday.

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

More from category

  • Jose Peseiro takes charge of his first training session in Nigeria.

    Super Eagles return to Abuja: 4 things as Peseiro begins quest to make amends at home

  • Calvin Bassey and Giorgio Chiellini have been compared by Sergio Porrini based on their strength and ability on the ball

    Calvin Bassey is like Giorgio Chiellini - Ex-Juventus star reveals Serie A interest in Super Eagles star

  • Chelsea legend John Mikel Obi called on God to heal Nigeria

    Former Chelsea star prays for the families of Ondo terrorist attack victims

Recommended articles

Super Eagles return to Abuja: 4 things as Peseiro begins quest to make amends at home

Super Eagles return to Abuja: 4 things as Peseiro begins quest to make amends at home

Calvin Bassey is like Giorgio Chiellini - Ex-Juventus star reveals Serie A interest in Super Eagles star

Calvin Bassey is like Giorgio Chiellini - Ex-Juventus star reveals Serie A interest in Super Eagles star

Former Chelsea star prays for the families of Ondo terrorist attack victims

Former Chelsea star prays for the families of Ondo terrorist attack victims

'I respect Liverpool' - Sadio Mane clarifies 'humorous' transfer comments after confusion

'I respect Liverpool' - Sadio Mane clarifies 'humorous' transfer comments after confusion

Iwobi, Odemwingie call on God for help after Owo Catholic church terrorist attack

Iwobi, Odemwingie call on God for help after Owo Catholic church terrorist attack

Peseiro leads training in Abuja ahead of Sierra Leone clash [Photos]

Peseiro leads training in Abuja ahead of Sierra Leone clash [Photos]

Trending

WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Which kain nonsense!' - Reactions as Sadio Mane wages revealed amid potential Liverpool exit

Social media reactions to Sadio Mane's reported Liverpool wages

Who has Gerard Pique been allegedly cheating on Shakira with?

Pique and Shakira, who have two children together, have confirmed the news of their split
SCOOP

Moses celebrates wedding anniversary, Oshoala shows off style, Olayinka, Okoye put tattoos on display

Victor Moses celebrates wedding anniversary, Oshoala shows off style, Olayinka, Okoye put tattoos on display

'He always asked me how big my butt is' - Brazilian model reveals how Pique DM'd her behind Shakira's back

Brazilian Instagram model sheds light on Gerard Pique's alleged infidelity to Shakira