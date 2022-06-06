Former Chelsea star prays for the families of Ondo terrorist attack victims

Chelsea legend John Mikel Obi prays for Owo victims

On Sunday, June 5, 2002, armed men reportedly stormed the St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, in Owo and opened fire on the worshippers, leaving scores of people dead and injured.

The sad incident which happened while the Sunday service was going on has elicited angry and emotional reactions from Nigerians.

The country's top athletes have also reacted to the terrorist attack, with some calling for peace to reign. Mikel is the latest Nigerian star to respond to the news, with the ex-Chelsea midfielder praying for the victims' families.

Mikel reacted to the sad incident in a social media post on his Instagram. The ex-Middlesbrough man also called on God to grant healing to the nation.

Mikel's post on Instagram read: It is sad to hear about the horrible incident that happened in Owo Ondo State.

My heart goes out to the families that lost their loved ones to this very very sad incident. May God heal our land and grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

Osaze and Iwobi also paid their tribute

Mikel is not the only Nigerian player to speak about the sad situation. Everton star Alex Iwobi commented, asking God to bring peace to the land.

Former West Brom star Peter Odemwingie shared a scripture from the bible as he called on Nigerians to remain steadfast.

