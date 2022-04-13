'We were not lucky' - Ex-Chelsea goalkeeper denies suggestions Real Madrid were 'lucky'

Los Blancos needed extra time to book their place in the semi-finals after they survived a scare from Chelsea, who came from 3-1 down in the first leg to win at the Santiago Bernabeu 3-2 in the second leg.

Madrid, however, progressed to the last four thanks to a 5-4 aggregate win, with Benzema heading the decisive goal in the 96th minute of the game.

Chelsea were clearly the better of the two teams and looked home and dry when Timo Werner excellently extended their lead to a 3-0 lead in the second half, after goals from Mason Mount and Antonio Rudiger put them in a comfortable position at the break.

However, a superb goal from substitute, Rodrygo, who volleyed home from a ridiculous Luka Modric trivela, and Benzema's third header against the Blues in the two-legged encounter saw Los Blancos book their place in the next phase.

After that performance from the defending champions, there were suggestions that Los Bancos were lucky to still be in the competition, a claim that former Blue, Courtois, has come out to deny.

