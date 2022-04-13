UCL

'We were not lucky' - Ex-Chelsea goalkeeper denies suggestions Real Madrid were 'lucky'

Izuchukwu Akawor
For those who believe Real Madrid were lucky to get the win yesterday, Thibaut Courtois has a message for you.

Real Madrid goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois. (Photo credit: Ulrich Hufnagel)
The former Chelsea number has come out to deny suggestions that Spanish giants Real Madrid were lucky in their Champions League quarter-final win over Chelsea on Tuesday night.

Los Blancos needed extra time to book their place in the semi-finals after they survived a scare from Chelsea, who came from 3-1 down in the first leg to win at the Santiago Bernabeu 3-2 in the second leg.

Real Madrid's Courtois celebrate after their win over Chelsea.
Madrid, however, progressed to the last four thanks to a 5-4 aggregate win, with Benzema heading the decisive goal in the 96th minute of the game.

Chelsea were clearly the better of the two teams and looked home and dry when Timo Werner excellently extended their lead to a 3-0 lead in the second half, after goals from Mason Mount and Antonio Rudiger put them in a comfortable position at the break.

Chelsea players led by Marcos Alonso celebrate going ahead in the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final match against Real Madrid
However, a superb goal from substitute, Rodrygo, who volleyed home from a ridiculous Luka Modric trivela, and Benzema's third header against the Blues in the two-legged encounter saw Los Blancos book their place in the next phase.

After that performance from the defending champions, there were suggestions that Los Bancos were lucky to still be in the competition, a claim that former Blue, Courtois, has come out to deny.

Real-Madrid heroes against Chelsea Benzema and Rodrygo.
"It's true that they were the better team, but we weren't lucky," Courtois started. "We ultimately won the tie."

  Real Madrid goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois. (Photo credit: Ulrich Hufnagel)

