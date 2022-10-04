Ex-Chelsea and Super Eagles star John Mikel Obi reveals his greatest achievements

Mikel announced his retirement from football a few days ago after over 15 years at the top level.

The ex-Nigerian star had a successful career, which saw him win numerous honours at club and international levels.

Mikel's trophies

Mikel's most successful period was with Chelsea, winning two Premier League titles with the Blues and four FA Cups. The former Stoke City man also won the Europa League and Community Shield with Chelsea.

But while these were important trophies for Mikel, the former Trabzonspor man says two special ones stand out.

Twitter

Mikel revealed his Champions League success with Chelsea and the Africa Cup of Nations title with Nigeria are his most cherished trophies.

AFCON and Champions League titles remain special for Mikel

Mikel delivered a man-of-the-match display to help Chelsea beat Bayern Munich in the 2012 Champions League final. A year later, he reached his highest moment with the Super Eagles, winning the AFCON in South Africa.

In an interview with BBC Africa, Mikel revealed his Champions League and AFCON titles are his most special trophies.

Pulse Nigeria

"I always wanted to win the Champions League because it is the best football tournament in the world apart from the World Cup," Mikel said.

"To then win something with the national team was great. As a kid watching the likes of Jay-Jay Okocha and Kanu, I said I want to win something with the national team.

"I am so happy to have managed to do that. I will rank both of them top as my most cherished trophies," he added.

Aside from his AFCON trophy, Mikel also won a bronze medal for Nigeria in the football event of the Rio 2016 Olympics. The ex-Stoke City man was also part of the Super Eagles team that won bronze at the 2019 AFCON in Egypt.