Ex-Chelsea and Super Eagles star John Mikel Obi reveals his greatest achievements

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The ex-Chelsea man won numerous trophies in his career, but two are more special to him.

Mikel Obi retires from football, calling time on his legendary career
Mikel Obi retires from football, calling time on his legendary career

Retired Super Eagles star John Mikel Obi has ranked his two most precious moments following an illustrious professional football career.

Recommended articles

Mikel announced his retirement from football a few days ago after over 15 years at the top level.

The ex-Nigerian star had a successful career, which saw him win numerous honours at club and international levels.

Mikel's most successful period was with Chelsea, winning two Premier League titles with the Blues and four FA Cups. The former Stoke City man also won the Europa League and Community Shield with Chelsea.

But while these were important trophies for Mikel, the former Trabzonspor man says two special ones stand out.

John Mikel Obi won two Premier League titles with Chelsea
John Mikel Obi won two Premier League titles with Chelsea Twitter

Mikel revealed his Champions League success with Chelsea and the Africa Cup of Nations title with Nigeria are his most cherished trophies.

Mikel delivered a man-of-the-match display to help Chelsea beat Bayern Munich in the 2012 Champions League final. A year later, he reached his highest moment with the Super Eagles, winning the AFCON in South Africa.

In an interview with BBC Africa, Mikel revealed his Champions League and AFCON titles are his most special trophies.

Mikel Obi won the AFCON and Champions League during his career
Mikel Obi won the AFCON and Champions League during his career Pulse Nigeria

"I always wanted to win the Champions League because it is the best football tournament in the world apart from the World Cup," Mikel said.

"To then win something with the national team was great. As a kid watching the likes of Jay-Jay Okocha and Kanu, I said I want to win something with the national team.

"I am so happy to have managed to do that. I will rank both of them top as my most cherished trophies," he added.

Aside from his AFCON trophy, Mikel also won a bronze medal for Nigeria in the football event of the Rio 2016 Olympics. The ex-Stoke City man was also part of the Super Eagles team that won bronze at the 2019 AFCON in Egypt.

At youth level, he finished second with the Flying Eagles at the 2005 FIFA U20 World Cup.

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

Recommended articles

Chelsea in 'pole position' to land £87m AC Milan star

Chelsea in 'pole position' to land £87m AC Milan star

Ex-Chelsea and Super Eagles star John Mikel Obi reveals his greatest achievements

Ex-Chelsea and Super Eagles star John Mikel Obi reveals his greatest achievements

'No one can compete with him' - Guardiola heaps praise on Erling Haaland

'No one can compete with him' - Guardiola heaps praise on Erling Haaland

Mikel says Mourinho changed his position at Chelsea because of ex-Real Madrid star

Mikel says Mourinho changed his position at Chelsea because of ex-Real Madrid star

Bet9ja odds & Betting tips for English Championship today

Bet9ja odds & Betting tips for English Championship today

Super Eagles forwards could get ex-Real Madrid & Liverpool boss as new coach

Super Eagles forwards could get ex-Real Madrid & Liverpool boss as new coach

Trending

Tyrell Malacia pays respects to Wizkid with new outfit

Manchester United star pays respects to Wizkid with new outfit [Photos]

Simone Inzaghi bemoans Inter's defeat to Roma

"We're paying for every slight error" - Inter boss Inzaghi cries out after losing to Mourinho-less Roma

Sunday Oliseh teams up with Arsene Wenger in Qatar for 2022 FIFA World Cup
SUPER EAGLES

Sunday Oliseh teams up with Arsene Wenger in Qatar for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Reactions as over 120 people die in Indonesia stadium riot

'This is a dark day for football' - Reactions as over 120 people die in Indonesia stadium riot