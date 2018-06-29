Ex-Barcelona president Rosell to stand trial for money laundering

Former Barcelona president Sandro Rosell will stand trial for alleged money laundering related to the sale of the Brazilian national football team's television rights and a sponsorship deal with the Selecao, a court said Friday.

Spain's National Court, which deals with major corruption cases, added Rosell's wife, an Andorran lawyer and three other people would also stand trial.

The 54-year-old, who has been in custody since May 2017, is suspected of having siphoned off 15 million euros ($17.5 million) in illegal commissions from a TV rights deal for the national team of Brazil, where he had previously lived and worked.

He is also suspected of having received some five million euros illicitly as part of Nike's sponsorship deal with the Brazilian team.

Rosell, his wife and the four others are accused of mounting a "criminal organisation".