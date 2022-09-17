Ex-Barcelona and Super Eagles star Emmanuel Amunike gets a new job

Joba Ogunwale
The former Nigerian international has been out of a job for a while, but he is set for a return to a new role.

Emmanuel Amuneke is set for a return to a club role
Emmanuel Amuneke is set for a return to a club role (IMAGO/Photosport)

Former Super Eagles star Emmanuel Amunike is set for a return to a new role just months after he was sacked as Nigeria's assistant manager.

Amunike was the assistant under Austin Eguavoen during the Super Eagles' ill-fated World Cup playoff campaign in March.

The former Barcelona star was sacked alongside Eguavoen after Nigeria missed out on the World Cup after losing via the away goals rule to Ghana.

However, just months after he was relieved from his job, Amunike is set to join MTN Super League side Zanaco. According to reports from Zambia, the former Barcelona star will join the Zambian club in an advisory role, mainly as a consultant.

Amuneke served as assistant under Austin Eguavoen
Amuneke served as assistant under Austin Eguavoen Pulse Nigeria

The former Nigerian international is expected to serve as an advisor to Kelvin Kaindu, who is the current coach of Zanaco.

This is the third time Amunike will work for an African club, having previously managed Khartoum Club and El-Masary. Amunike served as the manager of Khartoum on November 7 and August 2018 while he was in charge of El-Masary for three games.

FC Zanaco
FC Zanaco Pulse Nigeria

However, he will hope to fare better during his time in Zambia. Zanaco have had an inconsistent start to the season, winning two games and losing two from their first four matches.

However, Amunike will hope his arrival turns things around for The Bankers. The 51-year-old has a stellar managerial career, leading Nigeria's U17 to a world title in 2015, and while he also led Tanzania to their first Africa Cup of Nations.

