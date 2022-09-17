Ex-Barcelona and Super Eagles star Emmanuel Amunike gets a new job

Amunike was the assistant under Austin Eguavoen during the Super Eagles' ill-fated World Cup playoff campaign in March.

Amunike gets a new job following World Cup failure

The former Barcelona star was sacked alongside Eguavoen after Nigeria missed out on the World Cup after losing via the away goals rule to Ghana.

However, just months after he was relieved from his job, Amunike is set to join MTN Super League side Zanaco. According to reports from Zambia, the former Barcelona star will join the Zambian club in an advisory role, mainly as a consultant.

Pulse Nigeria

The former Nigerian international is expected to serve as an advisor to Kelvin Kaindu, who is the current coach of Zanaco.

Amunike to spark Zanaco revival?

This is the third time Amunike will work for an African club, having previously managed Khartoum Club and El-Masary. Amunike served as the manager of Khartoum on November 7 and August 2018 while he was in charge of El-Masary for three games.

Pulse Nigeria

However, he will hope to fare better during his time in Zambia. Zanaco have had an inconsistent start to the season, winning two games and losing two from their first four matches.