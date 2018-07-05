Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Ex-actor Pitana takes charge of France-Uruguay World Cup match

Football Ex-actor Pitana takes charge of France-Uruguay World Cup match

Referees are not encouraged to seize centre-stage but Nestor Pitana, the man who will take charge of Friday's France-Uruguay World Cup quarter-final, is used to the limelight.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Argentine referee Nestor Pitana is a former actor play

Argentine referee Nestor Pitana is a former actor

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Referees are not encouraged to seize centre-stage but Nestor Pitana, the man who will take charge of Friday's France-Uruguay World Cup quarter-final, is used to the limelight.

The Argentine used to be an actor before becoming a top official, appearing in 1997 action film "The Fury".

Pitana, who concentrated on refereeing only in 2007, officiated at the opening match between hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia and may be in line to handle the final, with his own nation already knocked out.

The 43-year-old, who was on duty at the World Cup in Brazil four years ago, is also a gymnastics teacher.

His selection for Friday's game raised eyebrows in some quarters given Argentina is Uruguay's neighbour.

But Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez dismissed any conspiracy theories ahead of the game in Nizhny Novgorod.

"It's a coincidence, but we have not won a game when this referee has taken charge," said Tabarez.

"It doesn't really matter if he's Argentinian or not, he's a good referee, that's all that matters."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father Kehindebullet
2 Mohamed Salah Forward becomes Liverpool’s highest paid player in historybullet
3 Mikel Obi Nigerian striker Emenike advises Super Eagles captain to...bullet

Football

Twitter users hailed Kylian Mbappe as France beat Argentina 4-3 in their round of 16 clash of the 2018 FIFA World Cup played on Saturday, June 30.
World Cup 2018 5 things you should know about France 4 Vs 3 Argentina
Brazil coach Tite and Belgium's Roberto Martinez
Football Excited Martinez wary of Brazil's World Cup pedigree
Antoine Griezmann never goes anywhere without his traditional mate gourd, even on World Cup duty
Football Penarol: the Uruguayan giants that seduced Griezmann
Uruguay forward Edinson Cavani has scored three goals at the World Cup so far
Football Tabarez coy on Cavani fitness for France World Cup clash