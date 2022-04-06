UCL

'Everyone must support us', 3 things Tuchel is saying ahead of Chelsea's clash with Real Madrid

Jidechi Chidiezie
Last season has nothing to do with this game, Tuchel said

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel

Ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash with Real Madrid, Chelsea's boss Thomas Tuchel has challenged the Blues to get as vociferous as possible when the Spanish giants come visiting.

Recently, both Chelsea and Madrid both suffered unexpected heavy defeats in their leagues - Chelsea: 4-1 to Brentford, and Madrid: 4-0 vs Barcelona - something that could play on the minds of the players while they clash at the Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

To prevent such upsetting diversions, the 48-year-old German has stated that the Blues can only win at home if they have the necessary backing.

“We need to be better on the pitch but we also need the crowd to be better", Tuchel said in reaction to Stamford Bridge going mute during Chelsea's 4-1 defeat against Brentford last Saturday.

“We need it, everyone has to be on the front foot for a big opponent on the big occasions. It is crucial in these games."

Everyone needs to arrive tomorrow to support us - Thomas Tuchel
Everyone needs to arrive tomorrow to support us - Thomas Tuchel Getty Images

“We normally have these atmospheres in evening games and big matches. In the Champions League matches, they give us a huge push in energy and atmosphere."

"It’s much harder to play against the spectators as well. We felt it in Malmö and St Petersburg. We will face it again in Madrid next week and everyone needs to arrive tomorrow to support us.”

While Chelsea might be getting all the support they need for Wednesday's clash, Madrid wouldn't.

The 13-time Champions League winners are expected to be without their coach, Carlo Ancelotti, due to COVID. His son, Davide, fills in for him, but due to a lack of coaching qualifications, he won't be able to pass on official orders, and Tuchel believes this wouldn't affect the Madrid squad on the pitch.

"[With the manager out] It does affect the squad but nowadays you are in charge of virtual media so I am pretty sure he can do team talks, I hope he can make it”, Tuchel said.

Carlo Ancelotti (L) exchanges a handshake with Thomas Tuchel (R)
Carlo Ancelotti (L) exchanges a handshake with Thomas Tuchel (R) Getty Images

"In terms of experience, we should be aware that teams like this can produce special nights on special occasions”, Tuchel said while speaking of Madrid's calibre.

“Last season has nothing to do with this game, we didn’t look at it in our preparations. We looked at their last matches but not last year."

While reluctant to discuss Chelsea's overwhelming performance against Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals last season, the Blues boss was eager to suggest that nothing would change this season.

"We are out to bounce back [from Saturday's defeat] and to play in the right way – to be physical, intense and focused.”

Jidechi Chidiezie

