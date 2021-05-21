RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Everyone in the Super Eagles, from coaches to players, is being owed salaries, bonuses and wages

Authors:

Steve Dede

Coach has not been paid for six months, goalkeeper trainer is demanding over 17 months in salary while players are unhappy over unpaid bonuses and wages.

Super Eagles players are being owed bonuses and allowances (Instagram/Super Eagles)
Super Eagles (Instagram/Super Eagles) Instagram

The financial woes of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have left everyone in the Super Eagles setup disgruntled over unpaid salaries, bonuses and wages.

Recommended articles

According to the BBC, everyone in the Super Eagles is being owed; from coaches to players.

The NFF has not paid Coach Gernot Rohr for six months, while goalkeeper trainer Alloy Agu is demanding over 17 months in salary.

Gernot Rohr and his coaching staff have not been paid for several months (Instagram/Super Eagles)
Gernot Rohr and his coaching staff have not been paid for several months (Instagram/Super Eagles) Instagram

The players also not left out with their total bonus and allowances still not been paid.

The issue puts the NFF in a precarious situation ahead of the Super Eagles upcoming friendly games against Cameroon and Mexico in June and July, respectively.

The delay and non-payment of wages and bonuses have been a lingering issue with the Super Eagles.

The players were about to protest before an awful 4-4 draw at home Sierra Leone in November 2020, scupper their plan.

NFF boss Amaju Pinnick in January 2021, spoke on the situation and revealed that his led-federation had been left cash-strapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, he stated that it was the government's responsibility to pay the players and assured that president Muhammadu Buhari was working on it.

Authors:

Steve Dede Steve Dede

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I was addicted to masturbation; Uncle Ebo Whyte recounts pathetic honeymoon

Rahim Banda and 5 Ghanaian child stars who have grown up to be amazing adults

Senators back bill to imprison Nigerians for 15 years for paying ransom to kidnappers

Shemina Adam: All you need to know about the curvaceous Date Rush viral sensation (PHOTOS)

AGF Malami says Governors cannot ban open grazing in southern region

Taaooma and fiance Abula excitedly speak about their relationship on Pulse's Fun Facts

Ladies! Here are 4 things you can say to your man during sex

Odion Ighalo scores in front of his mum who was watching him play live for the first time in his career

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with