Everyone in the Super Eagles, from coaches to players, is being owed salaries, bonuses and wages

According to the BBC, everyone in the Super Eagles is being owed; from coaches to players.

The NFF has not paid Coach Gernot Rohr for six months, while goalkeeper trainer Alloy Agu is demanding over 17 months in salary.

The players also not left out with their total bonus and allowances still not been paid.

The issue puts the NFF in a precarious situation ahead of the Super Eagles upcoming friendly games against Cameroon and Mexico in June and July, respectively.

The delay and non-payment of wages and bonuses have been a lingering issue with the Super Eagles.

The players were about to protest before an awful 4-4 draw at home Sierra Leone in November 2020, scupper their plan.

NFF boss Amaju Pinnick in January 2021, spoke on the situation and revealed that his led-federation had been left cash-strapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.