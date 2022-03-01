Everton's Vitaliy Mykolenko Absolutely Slams Russia Captain Artem Dzyuba And His 'S***head' Teammates in Scathing Attack

David Ben
Everton full-back Vitaliy Mykolenko has launched a blistering attack on the Russian national team for their silence since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a military invasion of Ukraine.

Everton's Vitaliy Mykolenko hits out at the Russian national team for remaining silent over the invasion of Ukraine.

Russia had on Thursday launched a full-scale military attack on Ukraine, with fierce battles now raging cities across the country, leaving millions displaced as the scramble to exit the war in Ukraine heightens by the minute.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had claimed the goal of the military operation was to “denazify” Ukraine, a justification which has been deemed as nonsense by the Ukrainian government and its Western allies as well.

Premier League showed support for Ukraine before Man City's Premier League match aginst Everton on Saturday
The Premier League has already showed its support for Ukraine last weekend, when Ukraine internationals Vitaliy Mykolenko and Manchester City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko shared a powerful embrace at Goodison Park ahead of Everton’s match against the league leaders.

Mykolenko, who joined Everton from Dynamo Kyiv in January, has now launched a seriously sacthing attack on Russia’s international footballers.

Zinchenko and Mykolenko share a passionate embrace amidst the war between Russia and Ukraine
According to a report from The Daily Mail, the 22-year-old has hit out at Russia and Zenit St Petersburg Captain Artem Dzyuba in a post on Instagram, which read: “Whilst you remain silent b**** along with your s***head football teammates, peaceful civilians are being killed in Ukraine.

“You will be locked in your dungeon for the rest of your life and most importantly the lives of your kids. And I'm glad.”

The 22-year-old Everton defender slammed Artem Dzyuba and the Russian National team in a post on Instagram
Russia and Zenit Captain Captain Artem Dzuyba
Mykolenko’s comments come days after Manchester City fullback Zinchenko posted a picture of Putin to his Instagram story with the a ruthless caption: “I hope you die the most painful suffering death, creature.”

Russia’s national team and domestic clubs have now been banned from competitive football following an announcement by FIFA and UEFA on Monday night.

The announcement meant that the Russian men's team will no longer be able to play their 2022 World Cup play-off matches next month, while the women's team have been banned from this summer's Euro 2022.

Meanwhile, Russian Super League side Spartak Moscow on the other hand will no longer play their Europa League last 16 tie against German club RB Leipzig, who have now been give automatic qualification to the quarter-finals.

