Everton's Vitaliy Mykolenko Absolutely Slams Russia Captain Artem Dzyuba And His 'S***head' Teammates in Scathing Attack

Russian President Vladimir Putin had claimed the goal of the military operation was to “denazify” Ukraine, a justification which has been deemed as nonsense by the Ukrainian government and its Western allies as well.

The Premier League has already showed its support for Ukraine last weekend, when Ukraine internationals Vitaliy Mykolenko and Manchester City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko shared a powerful embrace at Goodison Park ahead of Everton’s match against the league leaders.

Mykolenko, who joined Everton from Dynamo Kyiv in January, has now launched a seriously sacthing attack on Russia’s international footballers.

According to a report from The Daily Mail, the 22-year-old has hit out at Russia and Zenit St Petersburg Captain Artem Dzyuba in a post on Instagram, which read: “Whilst you remain silent b**** along with your s***head football teammates, peaceful civilians are being killed in Ukraine.

“You will be locked in your dungeon for the rest of your life and most importantly the lives of your kids. And I'm glad.”

Mykolenko’s comments come days after Manchester City fullback Zinchenko posted a picture of Putin to his Instagram story with the a ruthless caption: “I hope you die the most painful suffering death, creature.”

Russia’s national team and domestic clubs have now been banned from competitive football following an announcement by FIFA and UEFA on Monday night.

The announcement meant that the Russian men's team will no longer be able to play their 2022 World Cup play-off matches next month, while the women's team have been banned from this summer's Euro 2022.