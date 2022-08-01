PSG's Gueye closing in on return to Everton

However, Frank Lampard and the Goodison board are about to significantly pick up the pace with their summer targets.

Everton already sold Richarlison on for a considerable amount of money to Tottenham. A move which gave the Toffees some room for major reinforcements.

Everton have already acquired the services of Burnley attacker Dwight McNeil and his teammate James Tarkowski, and could be set to complete another signing this summer.

Idrissa Gueye closing in on Everton return

Senegal international Idrissa Gueye, is set to complete a return back to Goddison Park this summer.

The 32-year-old Paris Saint-Germain midfielder, who spent three years at Everton between 2016 and 2019 reportedly desires an exit out of French club where he has seemingly fallen down the pecking order.

And now latest reports claim that the Ligue 1 champions have already reached an agreement for his return to England.

Frank Lampard is also understood to have insisted on the 2021 AFCON winner's services this summer.

Gueye offers Premier League experience having made over 106 appearances for the Blues and with just a year remaining on his contract, should be available for a bargain.

Acclaimed transfer journalist, Fabrizio Romano also claims the midfielder has already travelled to Merseyside in order to undergo medical tests and sign as new Everton player with some minor details soon to be sorted.

Burnley's Maxwel Cornet could also make a switch Everton if they can reach an agreement with the Championship side on a fee.