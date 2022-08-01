TRANSFERS

PSG's Gueye closing in on return to Everton

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Idrissa Gueye is set to return to Everton from PSG this summer, after the Ligue 1 champions reached an agreement with the Merseysiders.

Everton are close to sealing a summer transfer for Idrissa Gueye from PSG
Everton are close to sealing a summer transfer for Idrissa Gueye from PSG

Everton seem to have been a bit lagging with recruitments in the transfer market this summer, much to the distaste of Toffees fans.

Recommended articles

However, Frank Lampard and the Goodison board are about to significantly pick up the pace with their summer targets.

Everton already sold Richarlison on for a considerable amount of money to Tottenham. A move which gave the Toffees some room for major reinforcements.

Everton have already acquired the services of Burnley attacker Dwight McNeil and his teammate James Tarkowski, and could be set to complete another signing this summer.

Gana Gueye is set to leave PSG this summer
Gana Gueye is set to leave PSG this summer Le milieu de terrain sénégalais du PSG, Idrissa Gana Guèye, au Parc des princes, à Paris, le 28 septembre 2021 Pulse Côte d'Ivoire

Senegal international Idrissa Gueye, is set to complete a return back to Goddison Park this summer.

The 32-year-old Paris Saint-Germain midfielder, who spent three years at Everton between 2016 and 2019 reportedly desires an exit out of French club where he has seemingly fallen down the pecking order.

And now latest reports claim that the Ligue 1 champions have already reached an agreement for his return to England.

Gueye has already agreed personal terms with Everton amid a potential return this summer
Gueye has already agreed personal terms with Everton amid a potential return this summer AFP

Frank Lampard is also understood to have insisted on the 2021 AFCON winner's services this summer.

Gueye offers Premier League experience having made over 106 appearances for the Blues and with just a year remaining on his contract, should be available for a bargain.

Acclaimed transfer journalist, Fabrizio Romano also claims the midfielder has already travelled to Merseyside in order to undergo medical tests and sign as new Everton player with some minor details soon to be sorted.

Burnley's Maxwel Cornet could also make a switch Everton if they can reach an agreement with the Championship side on a fee.

However, Everton are still yet to replace the departed Richarlison, who left Goodison Park to join Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

More from category

  • Chidozie Awaziem after he was unveiled.

    Super Eagles defender Awaziem joins Croatian side on season-long loan

  • Everton are close to sealing a summer transfer for Idrissa Gueye from PSG

    PSG's Gueye closing in on return to Everton

  • Bennie McCarthy joins Manchester United

    Why Benni McCarthy joined Manchester United to coach Ronaldo, others

Recommended articles

Super Eagles defender Awaziem joins Croatian side on season-long loan

Super Eagles defender Awaziem joins Croatian side on season-long loan

PSG's Gueye closing in on return to Everton

PSG's Gueye closing in on return to Everton

Why Benni McCarthy joined Manchester United to coach Ronaldo, others

Why Benni McCarthy joined Manchester United to coach Ronaldo, others

2022/23 Season Preview: Samuel Chukwueze

2022/23 Season Preview: Samuel Chukwueze

Yaya Toure headlines inductees into FUT Heroes

Yaya Toure headlines inductees into FUT Heroes

“It’s my pleasure, I give you the 26 – Kalidou Koulibaly asked for John Terry’s permission to wear iconic number

“It’s my pleasure, I give you the 26” – Kalidou Koulibaly asked for John Terry’s permission to wear iconic number

Trending

Lady calls out Thomas Partey on social media over Rape Allegations [Receipts]

Instagram model has called out Arsenal's Thomas Partey over fresh rape allegations on Twitter
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Reactions as Thomas Partey is accused of rape by girlfriend

Reactions as Thomas Partey accused of rape by girlfriend
REPORT

Ivorian legend Yaya Toure to become coach at Premier League giant

Yaya Toure

'Thomas Partey belongs in prison' – Reactions as Arsenal star is accused of rape again

'Thomas Partey belongs in Prison' - Reactions as Arsenal star accused of rape again