Everton to reward Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi for his impressive performances

Iwobi has been arguably Everton's best player this season and was again key on Sunday as the Toffees secured their first league win.

The Toffees defeated West Ham 1-0, courtesy of a goal from Neal Maupay. However, it was Iwobi that set up the Frenchman with the assist in what was a man of the match display.

The Nigerian international's display against the Hammers on Sunday is not an isolated one. Iwobi has been churning out fantastic performances under Frank Lampard since the new season started. His assist against the hammers was his third in Everton's last four games.

The Toffees have taken notice of Iwobi's brilliant start to the season and are ready to offer him a new contract. According to Liverpool ECHO, Everton have already started discussions with the Nigerian international over a new deal. However, nothing has been signed yet, as Iwobi still has two years left on his current contract.

Still, it is a remarkable turnaround of fortunes for the former Arsenal star. Iwobi joined Everton from Arsenal for €30.40m on a five-year deal in 2019.

However, Iwobi's first two years were disappointing and frustrating for Everton fans. He scored just three goals in his first two years and was hounded by Evertonians sometimes.

It looked like his time at Goodison Park was not going to work out until Frank Lampard replaced Rafael Benitez as Everton's coach last season.