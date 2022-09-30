Everton star Alex Iwobi reacts to Nigeria's loss to Algeria

The Everton midfielder says there is a lot to pick from Nigeria's loss to Algeria on Tuesday night.

Iwobi was in action for Nigeria against Algeria
Alex Iwobi says Nigeria can draw lessons from their loss to Algeria despite blaming the referee. The Super Eagles were on the receiving end of a 2-1 loss to Algeria in the international friendly clash between the two countries at the Oran Olympic Stadium on Tuesday night.

Iwobi was in action for Nigeria on the night, with the Everton man showing his impressive club form on international duty. However, despite his impressive display, it was not enough to give Nigeria the win. Iwobi had initially suggested that the referee should be blamed for the result. The ex-Everton man has now added that the Super Eagles can still draw lessons from the result.

Iwobi took to his Twitter with the caption: Lessons On Lessons To Learn.

The 26-year-old, along with his Super Eagles teammates, will hope to take that lesson into their next match in the international break.

After failing to qualify for the World Cup, Nigeria will play their last match this year when they take on World Cup-bound Portugal in an international friendly encounter on November 17.

The match will serve as preparation for Portugal ahead of their clash against Ghana, who beat Nigeria to the World Cup ticket.

However, before then, Iwobi and his Super Eagles stars have club football to contend with. Football resumes across Europe's domestic league this weekend following the conclusion of the international break.

Iwobi will hope to continue his good form when Everton travel to Southampton on Saturday, October 1.

