Everton star Alex Iwobi reacts to Nigeria's loss to Algeria

Iwobi was in action for Nigeria on the night, with the Everton man showing his impressive club form on international duty. However, despite his impressive display, it was not enough to give Nigeria the win. Iwobi had initially suggested that the referee should be blamed for the result. The ex-Everton man has now added that the Super Eagles can still draw lessons from the result.

Iwobi took to his Twitter with the caption: Lessons On Lessons To Learn.

The 26-year-old, along with his Super Eagles teammates, will hope to take that lesson into their next match in the international break.

After failing to qualify for the World Cup, Nigeria will play their last match this year when they take on World Cup-bound Portugal in an international friendly encounter on November 17.

The match will serve as preparation for Portugal ahead of their clash against Ghana, who beat Nigeria to the World Cup ticket.

However, before then, Iwobi and his Super Eagles stars have club football to contend with. Football resumes across Europe's domestic league this weekend following the conclusion of the international break.