Everton sign Ukrainian left-back Mykolenko

The 22-year-old left-back, who has won 21 caps for his country, has signed a four-year deal keeping him at Goodison Park until June 2026.

Mykolenko told Everton TV: "I have always dreamed of playing in the Premier League. English football is where the game was born and I think that it will suit my game very well.

"I am 22 but I don't feel like a youngster. I have experience of playing at European level and hope I will continue to improve as a player."

Mykolenko was part of the Ukraine side that reached the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 and has Champions League experience over the past two seasons with Dynamo.

He is expected to replace Lucas Digne, who has fallen out of favour with manager Rafael Benitez and been linked with a January move to Chelsea.

The Toffees were badly in need of reinforcements due to an injury crisis that has derailed Benitez's first season in charge after a positive start.