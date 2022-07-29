Everton set to receive a sell-on fee for Atalanta-bound Super Eagles star

Lookman has reportedly agreed personal terms with Atalanta, and he is expected to undergo medical before signing his contract.

The impending deal is good news for Everton, even though the Toffees are not the selling club. Although Lookman is moving from RB Leipzig, he was initially on Everton's books. The Toffees had signed the Nigerian international from Charlton Athletic in 2017 but sold him to Leipzig in 2019 for £22.5m.

However, they inserted a sell-on clause in the deal that took the Super Eagles star to Germany and, as a result, will receive a percentage of the transfer fee Leipzig will get from Atalanta.

According to Sky Italia, Atalanta will pay Leipzig £12.5m for Lookman's services, but Everton will receive a sell-on fee.

Lookman will hope his latest move to Italy will offer him the stability his career needs.