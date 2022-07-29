TRANSFERS

Everton set to receive a sell-on fee for Atalanta-bound Super Eagles star

Joba Ogunwale
The Toffees will receive a financial boost when Atalanta complete a £12.5m (₦6b) deal for their Nigerian import.

Ademola Lookman is set for a move to Atalanta

Everton are set to benefit from Ademola Lookman's impending move from RB Leipzig to Atalanta. Lookman is close to signing for the Italian Serie A side in a deal worth £12.5m.

Lookman has reportedly agreed personal terms with Atalanta, and he is expected to undergo medical before signing his contract.

The impending deal is good news for Everton, even though the Toffees are not the selling club. Although Lookman is moving from RB Leipzig, he was initially on Everton's books. The Toffees had signed the Nigerian international from Charlton Athletic in 2017 but sold him to Leipzig in 2019 for £22.5m.

However, they inserted a sell-on clause in the deal that took the Super Eagles star to Germany and, as a result, will receive a percentage of the transfer fee Leipzig will get from Atalanta.

According to Sky Italia, Atalanta will pay Leipzig £12.5m for Lookman's services, but Everton will receive a sell-on fee.

Lookman will hope his latest move to Italy will offer him the stability his career needs.

The 24-year-old has changed clubs in the last five years. Lookman was on loan at Fulham and Leicester City in the last two seasons. Although he had a decent spell at Leicester, scoring eight goals and assisting two more in all competitions, the Foxes could not sign him permanently due to a lack of funds.

