Everton midfielder Gyfil Sigurdsson has hailed Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi for his fine start to life with the Premier League club.

After his deadline day move from Arsenal, Iwobi has scored two goals in three games for Everton.

On his first start for Everton, the 23-year-old scored to help the Toffees to a 4-2 win away at Lincoln City in the League Cup and also grabbed another goal in his first Premier League start a few days later to help his team to a 3-2 home win over Wolves.

Everton midfielder Sigurdsson is pleased for his Iwobi and believes the goals will boast his teammate’s confidence.

“Of course, for him (Iwobi), for an attacking player, it’s nice to get that first goal early on,” Sigurdsson told Liverpoolecho.co. uk.

Alex Iwobi has scored two goals in three games for Everton

“It’s good for the confidence and all of the other boys, not just him, [with] Fabian [Delph] coming back from injury and Djibril [Sidibe, who made his Everton debut against Lincoln City] there’s good depth in the squad at the moment.

“Hopefully, the boys who have been injured and not in the squad can really push us because we need every player in the squad.”

Iwobi is currently with the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of their friendly game against Ukraine on Tuesday, September 10.

After the international break, Iwobi will be hoping to score more goals as Everton travel to Bournemouth for a Premier League clash on Sunday, September 15.