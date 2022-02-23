Mali handed Doucoure boost ahead of FIFA World Cup play-offs

Niyi Iyanda
The highly-rated Everton midfielder has given up on a call up from the French national team.

Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure has agreed to represent Mali
Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure has agreed to represent Mali

Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure has now opted to represent the Eagles of Mali at international level. The highly-rated midfielder has given up on playing for France despite representing them at U17, U18, U19, U20 & U21 between 2009 and 2014.

This development now means that Doucouré will likely feature in Mali's FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier against Tunisia in March.

This is good news for Malian coach Mohamed Magassouba, who is keen on possible reinforcements from binationals like Lyon's Moussa Dembélé and Cheick Doucouré of Lens.

Lyon's Moussa Dembele has also been approached by the Malian FA
Lyon's Moussa Dembele has also been approached by the Malian FA

If available, Doucouré can prove to be a difference-maker for the Malian side. The midfielder has contributed two goals and four assists this campaign from the middle of the park.

DOucoure has directly been involved in six goals this season, despite injury concerns and COVID 19
DOucoure has directly been involved in six goals this season, despite injury concerns and COVID 19

Mali will host Tunisia on March 25 in the FIFA World Cup qualifier before their return leg four days later.

