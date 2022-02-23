Mali handed Doucoure boost ahead of FIFA World Cup play-offs

This development now means that Doucouré will likely feature in Mali's FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier against Tunisia in March.

This is good news for Malian coach Mohamed Magassouba, who is keen on possible reinforcements from binationals like Lyon's Moussa Dembélé and Cheick Doucouré of Lens.

If available, Doucouré can prove to be a difference-maker for the Malian side. The midfielder has contributed two goals and four assists this campaign from the middle of the park.

