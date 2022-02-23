Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure has now opted to represent the Eagles of Mali at international level. The highly-rated midfielder has given up on playing for France despite representing them at U17, U18, U19, U20 & U21 between 2009 and 2014.
Mali handed Doucoure boost ahead of FIFA World Cup play-offs
The highly-rated Everton midfielder has given up on a call up from the French national team.
This development now means that Doucouré will likely feature in Mali's FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier against Tunisia in March.
This is good news for Malian coach Mohamed Magassouba, who is keen on possible reinforcements from binationals like Lyon's Moussa Dembélé and Cheick Doucouré of Lens.
POOL
If available, Doucouré can prove to be a difference-maker for the Malian side. The midfielder has contributed two goals and four assists this campaign from the middle of the park.
AFP
Mali will host Tunisia on March 25 in the FIFA World Cup qualifier before their return leg four days later.
