Ex-British heavyweight says Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi never stops

Iwobi has been receiving praises for his performance against Chelsea in Everton's opening Premier League game of the season.

The Nigerian international played the full 90 minutes in an unfamiliar midfield role with Abdoulaye Docuoure. Although The Toffees lost 1-0, Iwobi was one of the best players for Everton.

The former Arsenal star looked assured on the ball, completing 32 passes, including two key passes.

His performance received praise from the Everton fans and manager Frank Lampard. Bellew is now the latest Everton fan to praise the Nigerian for his excellent display against Tuchel's men on Saturday evening.

The ex-British heavyweight reacted to a post from Everton's Twitter handle with the comment: The lad [Iwobi] never stops.

It comes after Lampard also praised the Nigerian for his partnership with Docoure.

"I thought Alex Iwobi was brilliant in the number six role," Lampard said after the game.

"Because of his attitude, personality and humility, it doesn't matter [where he plays].

"I thought him and Abdoulaye Doucoure played very well in midfield today," he added.

It is a remarkable turnaround for Iwobi, who has been on the receiving end of criticism from Everton fans since he joined the club from Arsenal.

Iwobi joined The Toffees from Arsenal for €30.40m in 2019, but he never hit the ground running. Iwobi never really showed his quality for Everton until the end of last season under Lampard.