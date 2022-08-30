Everton denied first win by Leeds United despite Iwobi, Anthony Gordon masterclass

Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi played a vital role as goals from Anthony Gordon and Luis Sinisterra in either half, for either team meant that the Toffees remained undefeated in their last four matches across competitions.

Leeds, on the other hand, missed their opportunity to win three straight opening home games for the first time since 2009/10, when they were still in League One.

The first half

The hosts imposed themselves from the very first whistle, with Everton struggling to get any meaningful possession and doing anything possible to slow the game down.

Lampard's side finally managed to make a serious foray forward in the 17th minute, as Iwobi threaded a pass through to find Gordon, who coolly finished to score in back-to-back matches.

AFP

As Leeds pressured Everton in return, Meslier was fortunate not to concede again when his pass went straight to Gordon’s feet shortly before half-time.

The second half

Leeds carried on coming after the restart with Brenden Aaronson and Harrison both being denied by Pickford.

The hosts eventually got their reward in the 55th minute, as Luis Sinisterra received the ball from Aaronson and wrongfooted Pickford to mark his first Premier League start with a goal.

AFP

Demarai Gray thought he’d restored Everton’s lead when he latched onto Gordon’s through ball and finished, but he was caught offside and denied a goal by a VAR review.