WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Even Ronaldo dey laugh' -Reactions as 'lacklustre' Manchester dis-United at Brighton

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

On today's episode of 'E be tinz' courtesy of the Red devils, Man United put up a 'circus show' in an emphatic loss to Brighton on Saturday in the Premier league

Social media reactions as Manchester United hammered by Brighton in the Premier league
Social media reactions as Manchester United hammered by Brighton in the Premier league

Manchester United suffered a dramatic 4-0 defeat away at Brighton Hove Albion on Saturday evening, May 7, 2022 in the Premier league.

Recommended articles

The Red devils were looking to build on their convincing win over Brentford earlier in the week, but however, went completely off the script at the Amex stadium on Saturday.

Caicedo opend the scoring for Brighton against Manchester United on Saturday
Caicedo opend the scoring for Brighton against Manchester United on Saturday Imago

The Seagulls owned the first-half courtesy of Moisés Caicedo's goal in the 15th minute, to conclude proceedings in the first-half, as Man United literally prayed for the half-time whistle to be blown - as Brighton went into the break with a 1-0 lead.

Even Ronaldo couldn't believe his team's performance in the defeat against Brighton
Even Ronaldo couldn't believe his team's performance in the defeat against Brighton Imago

Eventually Ralf Ragnick's men got their wish, but soon after were made to regret it, as the floodgates at the Amex opened four minutes into the second-half.

ALSO READ: Victor Moses shines in Spartak Moscow's easy win over Ural

Super Eagles stars slump to relegation with Watford following defeat against Crystal Palace

Ralf Ragnick hopeful of Ronaldo Man United stay beyond 2022

After a moment of defensive laxity, Marc Cucurella put Brighton 2-0 up in the 49th minute.

Banter Fc might have thought the self-acclaimed 'comeback kings' , would find a way back into the game - but a miracle was never in sight as United fell behind again.

Germany midfielder Pascal Groß, extended the Seagulls' lead in the 57th minute to put the home side 3-0 up comfortably.

Cucurella scored for Brighton in their win against Man United on Saturday
Cucurella scored for Brighton in their win against Man United on Saturday Imago

Many might have thought the shocker was over, but the Red devils gave Africa Magic scriptwriters a good run for their money, by dramatically conceeding yet another in the space of three minutes through Leonard Trossard, in the 60th minute to complete the demolition at the Amex.

Leonardo Trossard scored the fourth goal of the evening against Man United on Saturday
Leonardo Trossard scored the fourth goal of the evening against Man United on Saturday Imago

A 'circus show' by the Red devils as you might call it was what happened on Saturday evening, so incredible, that even Manchester United's contender for player of the season - Cristiano Ronaldo, was spotted with a 'cheeky' look in disbelief following Brighton's fourth.

Following the demolition of Man United at the hands of Brighton on Saturday evening, fans took to social media to express their shock on Twitter, spotting in particular - Ronaldo's expression amidst the carnage.

See reactions below:

Topics:

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

More from category

  • Ronaldo couldn't believe his team's performance in the defeat against Brighton

    Watch: Ronaldo in disbelief, laughs at Manchester United's defence in 4-0 loss

  • Zaidu the hero.

    Zaidu's goal inspires Porto to Portuguese title after dramatic late Benfica win

  • Odion Ighalo scored for Al-Hilal in 4-2 win against Damac

    Watch Odion Ighalo score for Al- Hilal in 4-2 win against Damac

Recommended articles

Watch: Ronaldo in disbelief, laughs at Manchester United's defence in 4-0 loss

Watch: Ronaldo in disbelief, laughs at Manchester United's defence in 4-0 loss

Zaidu's goal inspires Porto to Portuguese title after dramatic late Benfica win

Zaidu's goal inspires Porto to Portuguese title after dramatic late Benfica win

Watch Odion Ighalo score for Al- Hilal in 4-2 win against Damac

Watch Odion Ighalo score for Al- Hilal in 4-2 win against Damac

'Even Ronaldo dey laugh' -Reactions as 'lacklustre' Manchester dis-United at Brighton

'Even Ronaldo dey laugh' -Reactions as 'lacklustre' Manchester dis-United at Brighton

Dessers, Aribo and 18 others recognised for top performances in April

Dessers, Aribo and 18 others recognised for top performances in April

Umar Sadiq misses a penalty but his strike edges Almeria closer to La Liga dream

Umar Sadiq misses a penalty but his strike edges Almeria closer to La Liga dream

Trending

WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Blame Yaya Toure and his babalawo' - Reactions as Benzema and Rodrygo help Real Madrid kill Guardiola's Champions League dream

Yaya Toure is to blame for Guardiola's Manchester City losing to Real Madrid
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Super Eagles goalkeeper set to wed his fiancée this weekend

Super Eagles goalkeepers John Noble and Maduka Okoye
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi celebrates 26th birthday in style [Photos]

Alex Iwobi celebrates 26th birthday in style

3 famous curses in football history

Famous football curses