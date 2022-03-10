UEL

Joe Aribo,Calvin Bassey feature as Leon Balogun puts Rangers in dreamland against Red Star

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale
The Nigerian stars delivered a superb performance to help the Gers secure a massive win against the Serbian champions in Europe's second-tier competition.

Balogun heads home the third goal (Photo by Mark Runnacles - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images )
Balogun heads home the third goal (Photo by Mark Runnacles - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images )

Leon Balogun, Calvin Bassey and Joe Aribo were all in action, but it was the former that grabbed the headlines as Rangers secured an emphatic 3-0 win over Red Star Belgrade in the first leg of their Europa League round of 16 encounter at the Ibrox on Thursday night.

Leon Balogun was on target for Rangers in the Europa League
Leon Balogun was on target for Rangers in the Europa League Pulse Nigeria

The ex-Brighton defender, who is back in Nigeria's squad for the clash against Ghana, scored his second goal in the competition as Rangers took a massive step towards qualifying for the quarterfinals.

Rangers went into the game as the favourites after seeing off Borussia Dortmund in the round of 32, and they justified the tag after just two minutes.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's men went ahead inside 11 minutes through James Tavernier's penalty after Ryan Kent was fouled in the box.

One soon became two as Alfredo Morelos fired home from close range four minutes later.

The Gers continued to dominate the game, but against the run of play, Red Star was handed a lifeline after they were awarded a penalty in the 24th minute. But Allan McGregor did well to stop the resulting spot-kick from Aleksandar Katai.

Allan McGregor denies Red Star from the spot
Allan McGregor denies Red Star from the spot Pulse Nigeria

It was an opportunity Red Star were left to rue as the home side went into the break with a two-goal lead.

Rangers started the second half the same way they ended the first, and it only took them six minutes to score a third through Balogun.

The Super Eagles defender rose highest to head home a cross from Tavernier and put Rangers in a commanding position.

It was the 33-year-old's second goal of the season after scoring against Brondby, also in the Europa League.

The goal capped off an excellent performance from the Nigerian, who also kept a clean sheet.

Aside from his goal, Balogun was also diligent in his defensive duties, winning six duels and making four clearances.

His countrymen Aribo and Bassey also played their parts, although the former will not be proud of the yellow card he received in the first half.

Aribo
Aribo Pulse Nigeria

Nonetheless, it was a dominant performance from the Gers, who will now go into next week's second leg with the full confidence of sealing qualification.

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale

