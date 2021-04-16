Europa League: Samuel Chukwueze grabs assist as Villarreal progresses to the semifinals, but Peter Olayinka was quiet against Arsenal

This is a review of their performance.

Chukwueze shines

Samuel Chukwueze had a lively appearance as Villarreal beat Dinamo Zagreb 2-1 to seal progress to the semifinals.

Chukwueze was good in the first half rattling the post with a fierce shot from inside the box and creating Villarreal's opener.

He made a fine run inside the opposition box that saw him receive a defence-splitting pass before squaring for Paco Alcacer to finish inside an empty net.

Also Read: Roma line up Europa League semi with United, Arsenal cruise into last four

Chukwueze was initially flagged offside in the build-up, but the goal was allowed to stand following a VAR check.

The Nigeria international had a couple of other good moments in the game and was unlucky not to have scored a goal.

He hit the woodwork again with a left-footed shot from the right of the box and in the 80th minute, he forced the Dinamo goalkeeper to a fantastic save.

Also, in that game, Nigerian forward Believe Atiemwen made an appearance for Dinamo in the 76th minute of the game but could not spur a comeback for his side.

Olayinka underwhelms against Arsenal

After getting a 1-1 draw away at Arsenal, Peter Olayinka's Slavia Prague were blown away by the Premier League giants.