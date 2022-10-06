'You better sack useless Mourinho'-Reactions as Roma suffer another defeat in the Europa League

Joba Ogunwale
Jose Mourinho's men are now in danger of crashing out of the Europa League group stages after another defeat.

Jose Mourinho's Roma conceded a late winner against Real Betis
Fans on social media have hit out at Jose Mourinho and his players after AS Roma suffered another defeat in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Roma's Europa League qualification hopes now hang on a thin thread after losing to Real Betis in their clash at the Stadio Olimpico Stadium.

After losing to Ludogorets in their first game and beating Helsinki, The Yellow and Reds needed to avoid defeat to stay in touch with the group leaders, but they suffered a 2-1 defeat, which left them third in their group.

Roma went into the game full of confidence after beating Inter Milan in their Serie A clash last weekend. Mourinho's men started on the back foot, with Betis dominating possession.

However, it was the home side that took the lead against the run of play through Paulo Dybala's penalty after Andres Guardado was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box.

Betis responded quickly, though, courtesy of a brilliant strike from Guido Rodriguez five minutes from the break.

The two sides went into the break with the scores tied, but it was Roma that almost took the lead following the restart through Bryan Cristante.

However, the Italian international's close-range effort was brilliantly saved by Claudio Bravo.

It looked like the game was heading toward a draw until Luis Henrique headed home superbly for Betis two minutes from time.

Fans' reaction to Roma's defeat

The result dealt a blow to Roma's hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages, and fans were quick to express their anger at Mourinho and his players on social media.

However, Mourinho and his players have an immediate chance to bounce back when they take on Betis in the reverse fixture in Seville.

The Italian side can put themselves back into contention with a win next week.

