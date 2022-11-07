UEL

Europa League Playoff Draw: Barcelona to meet Man United, Moses Simon's Nantes draw Juve

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The winners of the playoff round will meet Arsenal, and 15 other Europa League group winners in the round of 16 next year.

UEFA Europa League playoff draw
UEFA Europa League playoff draw

The 2022/2023 Europa League knockout stages will welcome unfamiliar faces this season following the ouster of European heavyweights from the group stages of the Champions League.

Recommended articles

Barcelona, Juventus, Ajax and Sevilla were four of eight teams who finished third in the Champions League, and dropped to Europe's second-tier club competition to meet the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United and AS Roma.

Monday's draw which took place in Nyon, Switzerland, decided what the playoff round will look like, ahead of the round of 16 scheduled to take place next year against group winners from the Europa League.

The playoff round will see the eight teams that dropped from the Champions, square off for a place in the round of 16 against the Europa League group runner-ups.

Barcelona vs Manchester United

Juventus vs FC Nantes

Sporting Lisbon vs FC Midtjylland

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Stade Rennais

Ajax vs Union Berlin

Bayer Leverkusen vs AS Monaco

Sevilla vs PSV Eindohoven

RB Salzburg vs AS Roma

The first legs of this stage of the competition will be played on 16 February, and the second legs will be played on 23 February 2023.

The 68000-seater Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary will host the 2022/23 final of the Europa League
The 68000-seater Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary will host the 2022/23 final of the Europa League curated content

The draw for the round of 16 will be held on 24 February 2023 with the first legs, slated to be played on 9 March and the second legs, on 16 March 2023.

The draw for the quarter-final and semi-final fixtures will then be held on 17 March 2023.

  • Arsenal
  • Fenerbahce
  • Real Betis
  • Royal Union Saint-Gilloise
  • Real Sociedad
  • Feyenoord
  • Freiburg
  • Ferencvaros

All eight teams won their groups.

Following the removal of the away goals rule, all ties that are still level after 180 minutes will go to extra time irrespective of the number of goals each team has scored at home and away.

If both teams still find it difficult in finding a winner after 30 minutes of extra play, the match will be decided by a penalty shootout.

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

More from category

  • The Super Eagles will not be at the Qatar 2022 World Cup

    Nigeria's absence from the Qatar 2022 World Cup is not fair to the players

  • UEFA Europa League Round of 16 draws confirmed

    'Has to be Rigged' - Fans react to Europa League Playoff Draw

  • ZUMA Wire

    QATAR 2022: 10 African players to watch out for at the FIFA World cup

Recommended articles

Nigeria's absence from the Qatar 2022 World Cup is not fair to the players

Nigeria's absence from the Qatar 2022 World Cup is not fair to the players

'Has to be Rigged' - Fans react to Europa League Playoff Draw

'Has to be Rigged' - Fans react to Europa League Playoff Draw

TRANSFERS: Liverpool owners FSG puts club for sale, confirms interests from third parties

TRANSFERS: Liverpool owners FSG puts club for sale, confirms interests from third parties

PREMIER LEAGUE: Super Eagles midfielder Aribo to get new boss as Southampton sack manager Hasenhüttl

PREMIER LEAGUE: Super Eagles midfielder Aribo to get new boss as Southampton sack manager Hasenhüttl

Europa League Playoff Draw: Barcelona to meet Man United, Moses Simon's Nantes draw Juve

Europa League Playoff Draw: Barcelona to meet Man United, Moses Simon's Nantes draw Juve

Round of 16 Draw: Real Madrid to play Liverpool again, PSG, Messi to meet Bayern Munich

Round of 16 Draw: Real Madrid to play Liverpool again, PSG, Messi to meet Bayern Munich

Women's Champions League: Bayelsa Queens make history, enter semi-finals

Women's Champions League: Bayelsa Queens make history, enter semi-finals

QATAR 2022: 10 African players to watch out for at the FIFA World cup

QATAR 2022: 10 African players to watch out for at the FIFA World cup

Super Eagles depart Nigeria for America

Super Eagles depart Nigeria for America

Trending

More details emerge as Thomas Partey is allegedly being accused of Rape again

'He knows the truth' - Lady reveals more amid Thomas Partey's rape allegations

The Top 10 richest football clubs in the world

2022: Top 10 richest football clubs in the world

Victor Osimhen is the star player for both the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Serie A side Napoli

Victor Osimhen Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

Instagram model has called out Arsenal's Thomas Partey over fresh rape allegations on Twitter

Lady calls out Thomas Partey on social media over Rape Allegations [Receipts]