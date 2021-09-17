RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Europa League: Osimhen and Onuachu shines, Iheanacho grabs assist while Ndidi sees red

A review of how Nigerian players performed in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Victor Osimhen and Paul Onuachu were on song in the Europa League on Thursday

It was a busy evening for Nigerian players, with a host of them in action in the Europa League’s matchday one of the group stages.

There were many big moments that Nigerian players were involved in, with Victor Osimhen and Paul Onuachu getting the headlines.

Victor Osimhen scored an impressive brace for Napoli
Osimhen was the man for Napoli, who came back from 2-0 down to get a draw at Leicester City. They have Osimhen to thank for that as he netted an impressive brace.

The Nigerian striker had a brilliant game and dominated Leicester City’s central defenders all through.

It was a clash against his Super Eagles teammates with Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho in action too.

Iheanacho grabbed an assist in the game, moving the ball forward before threading a perfect pass to Harvey Barnes, who had a lot to do before smashing the ball past Leicester City goalkeeper.

Ndidi uncharacteristically picked up two yellow cards, which led to his sending off late in the second half.

Paul Onuachu scored a late winner for Genk
Osimhen wasn’t the only Nigerian striker on song on Thursday; his competition for the Super Eagles No.9 shirt Onuachu was brilliant for Genk.

The lanky striker scored a late winner for his side’s 1-0 win away at Rapid Wien.

Victor Moses played for 82nd minutes before he was taken off in Spartak Moscow’s 1-0 home loss to Legia Warsaw.

Little-known Nigerian footballer Raphael Nwadike played all through the game as Midtjylland managed a 1-1 draw at home to Ludogrets. He got a yellow card during the game.

Henry Onyekuru was in action for Olympiacos
Henry Onyekuru was on from the start as host Olymapicos beat Antwerp 2-1. He played for 87 minutes before he was taken off.

Leon Balogun and Joe Aribo were on from the start as Rangers got overpowered at home by Lyon, who got a 2-0 away win.

Balogun’s defence could be questioned for Lyon’s second goal. He tried to make up for it with a header that went just over the bar late in the second half.

Aribo had a shot on target in the first half but struggled to impact the game.

