It was matchday three of the 2019/2020 Europa League with a host of Nigerian players in action for their respective sides.

We review the performances of these Nigerian players.

Sadiq Umar (Partizan 0 Vs 1 Manchester United)

Nigerian forward Sadiq Umar played the whole 90 minutes for Partizan who lost 1-o at home to Manchester United.

Umar played all 90 minutes and posed some problems for Manchester United defence although he could not score.

Rabiu Ibrahim (Slovan Bratislava 1 Vs 2 Wolves)

Nigerian midfielder Ibrahim was in action for Slovak club Slovan Bratislava who suffered a 2-1 home loss to Wolves. Ibrahim played 81 minutes of the game and was impressive in midfield for Slovan Bratislava.

Joe Aribo (Porto 1 Vs 1 Rangers)

Super Eagles midfielder Aribo was a second-half substitute for Rangers who got a 1-1 draw away at Porto. Aribo was just in action for 14 minutes and spent most of him on the pitch keeping tight in midfield for Rangers as they battled to a draw.

Okechukwu Azubuike (Istanbul Basaksehir 1 Vs 0 Wolfsberg)

Nigerian midfielder Azubuike grabbed an important assist for Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir who beat Wolfsburg 1-0. The midfielder who was introduced at halftime played a long pass from deep to Irfan Kahveci who dribbled his way into the box before scoring in the 78th minute.

The Nigerian midfielder was impressed in the game and picked out teammates with a host of fantastic long passes.

Mikel Agu (Arsenal 3 Vs 2 Vitoria SC)

Mikel Agu was in action against Arsenal at the Emirate Stadium (AFP/Getty Images) AFP/ Getty

Nigerian midfielder Mikel Agu showed his quality in midfield which wasn’t enough for Vitoria to get an away win at Arsenal. Agu and his teammates did try but could not keep their lead twice before falling behind to a late goal.

The Nigerian midfielder played all 90 minutes.

Samuel Adegbenro and Babajide Akintola (Sporting 1 Vs 0 Rosenborg)

Two Nigerian players were in action as the José Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon where Norwegian side Rosenborg lost 1-0 to Sporting.

Adegbenro endured a difficult evening and could not get the opportunity to hurt the home side. He was taken off in the 81st minute.

It was the same for his compatriot and teammate Akintola who could only manage one shot off target in 76 minutes.

Bonke Innocent (Malmo 2 Vs 1 Lugano)

Nigerian midfielder Innocent was in action for Swiss side Malmo who got a 2-1 home win over Lugano. Innocent had a busy 68 minutes in the game and kept the lines tight in his defensive midfield role.

Anthony Nwakaeme (Trabzonspor 0 Vs 2 FC Krasnodar)

Nigerian striker Anthony Nwakaeme played the whole 90 minutes in a frustrating evening for Trabzonspor who lost 2-0 at home to the Russian side.

Nwakaeme could not find any space to exploit behind the Krasnodar defence.