The Europa League returned on Thursday, February 18, 2021, with the Round of 32's first leg games across Europe.

Five Nigerian players were in action for their respective sides on Thursday night.

This is a review of their performances.

Joe Aribo scores

Super Eagles star Joe Aribo opened the floodgate of goals with his opener in Rangers 4-3 away win at Antwerp.

The intelligent Aribo took advantage of goalkeeping and defensive error to finish into an empty net from just outside the area.

That was his first game in the Europa League this season.

His compatriot and teammate Leon Balogun was involved in the game and was an early introduction. Balogun came on in the 24th minute and featured as a right back in the game.

Iyayi Believe Atiemwen nets winner

Iyayi Believe Atiemwen (Dinamo Zagreb) Twitter

It took Iyayi Believe Atiemwen just about 10 minutes after he came on to net the winner for Dinamo Zagreb, who went home with a 3-2 win away at Krasnodar.

It was a simple finish with his side foot from the right that beat the goalkeeper at the near post. The goalkeeper should have done better, but Atiemwen won't mind at all.

That was his second goal in the Europa League this season.

Osimhen struggles again

Victor Osimhen couldn't impress in Napoli's Thursday game (Napoli) Twitter

Victor Osimhen's struggles continued in the Europa League on Thursday night. He played all 90 minutes as Napoli lost 2-0 away at Granada.

It was a frustrating night for Osimhen; he didn't get any service from teammates and struggled to get himself into the game. He only managed a shot on target, which came in the 90th minute.

Other games

In other games, Wilfred Ndidi played 90 minutes for Leicester City, who managed to get a goalless draw away at Slavia Praha.

Ndidi was his usual self, defending from midfield. There was a slew of interceptions and tackles, although it didn't look like he got out of second gear.

Kelechi Iheanacho was also in action after he was introduced in the 64th minute. He got a yellow card immediately after coming on for an off-ball incident. That was the only thing of note he did in the game.

Another Nigerian was also involved in the game. Peter Olayinka played all 90 minutes for Praha. He was very lively throughout the game and made some fine movements in the box, although he didn't have any chance to test the Leicester City goalkeeper.

David Okereke played 69 minutes in Club Brugge's 1-1 draw away at Dynamo Kyiv.