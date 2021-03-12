The 2020/2021 Europa League Round-of-16 kicked off on Thursday, March 11, 2021, with a slew of Nigerian players involved.

Four Nigerian players were involved in the first leg fixtures played on Thursday.

We review their performances.

Peter Olayinka grabs assist

Nigerian forward Peter Olayinka grabbed an assist for Slavia Praha, who managed a 1-1 draw at home to Rangers.

There wasn’t much to his assist; it was a simple pass to Nicolae Stanciu, who still had much to do as he curled a tremendous effort from the edge of the box.

The Nigerian forward played just the first half and was substituted at halftime.

Also, in that game, Nigerian midfielder Joe Aribo played for 81 minutes before he was taken off.

Samuel Chukwueze’s Villarreal win

Nigerian forward Samuel Chukwueze played for 84 minutes as Villarreal got a 2-0 win away at Dynamo Kyiv.

Iyayo Believe Atiemwen came on in the 64th minute in Dinamo Zagreb’s 2-0 loss away at Tottenham.

It was 1-0 when he came on and watched as Harry Kane completed his brace in the 70th minute.