Europa League Draw: Ndidi, Iheanacho to clash with Osimhen and Victor Moses in Group C

Three teams with Nigerian players are in Group C.

Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho will clash with Victor Osimhen in the Europa League
The Europa League draw took place on Friday, August 27, in Instabul Turkey and Group C is in focus from a Nigerian perspective.

Three teams with Nigerian players are in Group C. Leicester City with Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho; Napoli with Victor Osimhen and Spartak Moscow with Victor Moses.

Rangers with Leon Balogun and Joe Aribo are in Group A with Lyon, Sparta Prague and Brondby.

Joe Aribo will also be in action in the Europa League
In Group H, Paul Onuachu and Cyriel DessersGenk will face Dinamo Zagreb, West Ham and Rapid Wien.

The 2022 Europa League final will take place at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in Seville, Spain, in May.

