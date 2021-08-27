The Europa League draw took place on Friday, August 27, in Instabul Turkey and Group C is in focus from a Nigerian perspective.
Europa League Draw: Ndidi, Iheanacho to clash with Osimhen and Victor Moses in Group C
Three teams with Nigerian players are in Group C. Leicester City with Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho; Napoli with Victor Osimhen and Spartak Moscow with Victor Moses.
Rangers with Leon Balogun and Joe Aribo are in Group A with Lyon, Sparta Prague and Brondby.
In Group H, Paul Onuachu and Cyriel Dessers’ Genk will face Dinamo Zagreb, West Ham and Rapid Wien.
The 2022 Europa League final will take place at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in Seville, Spain, in May.
