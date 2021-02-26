Following the completion of the Round-of-32, the draw for the Europa League Round-of-16 was held on Friday, February 26, 2021 with a slew of interesting fixtures.

We look at these fixtures from the perspective of Nigerian players.

Brothers at war

All allegiances will be cut as Nigerian players Joe Aribo and Leon Balogun go against their compatriot Peter Olayinka in Slava Praha Vs Rangers.

Olayinka will look to continue his excellent form in the competition, where he has scored two goals. He grabbed an assist as Praha beat favourites Leicester City to progress.

Aribo has been in good form for Rangers this season, and he is also a player to watch in this competition.

Believe Atiemwen faces Tottenham

Iyayi Believe Atiemwen has scored two goals in the Europa League this season (Dinamo Zagreb) Twitter

Fresh off scoring in the previous round, Believe Atiemwen will be looking for more goals as his side Dinamo Zagreb face Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham in the Round-of-16.

Atiemwen has scored two goals in this competition.

In another fixture, Samuel Chukwueze’s Villarreal will face Dynamo Kyiv.

Europa League full draw

Matches

Ajax v Young Boys Young Boys

Dynamo Kyiv v Villarreal Villarreal

Roma v Shakhtar Donetsk Shakhtar Donetsk

Olympiacos v Arsenal Arsenal

Dinamo Zagreb v Tottenham

Man. United v Milan

Granada v Molde