The knockout stages of the 2019/2020 Europa League season kicked off on Thursday, February 20, 2020.

The first leg of round-of-32 games saw a couple of Nigerian players in action.

This is a piece on how the Nigerian players fared in these Europa League games.

Emmanuel Bonaventure and Odion Ighalo (Club Brugge 1 Vs 1 Manchester United)

Nigerian forward Emmanuel Bonaventure stung Manchester United with a goal in Bruges. The goal came in the 15th minute when he got to a long pass just outside Manchester United’s area and lobbed the ball past an onrushing Sergio Romero into an empty net. The game ended 1-1 after Anthony Martial scored to level for Manchester United.

This is another goal from the 22-year-old against a top team in a European game. He shocked Real Madrid at the Bernabeu with a brace in October 2019.

Odion Ighalo made his second appearance for Manchester United in the game. Ighalo came on in the 62nd minute to replace Martial.

Victor Moses (Ludogorets 0 Vs 2 Inter Milan)

Nigerian wing-back Victor Moses played 72 minutes of Inter’s 2-0 win away at Ludogorets. Moses didn’t do much in the game although he did have moments where he had to defend well for his side.

Joe Aribo (Rangers 3 Vs 2 Braga)

Joe Aribo scored a fine goal for Rangers in their Europa League clash against Braga. Aribo dribbled from outside the box before cutting to his left to finish off an equaliser for Rangers.