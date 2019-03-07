Two Nigerian players Alex Iwobi and Samuel Chukwueze had contrasting evenings in the Europa League on Thursday, March 6.

Nigeria had another representation in Peter Olayinka who played some minutes for Slavia Prague.

Iwobi managed to get on the scoresheet for Arsenal in his first ever Europa League goal but the Gunners fell to a 1-3 loss to Rennes in the first leg round of 16 tie while Chukwueze was lively for Villarreal who got a 3-1 win away at Zenith Saint Petersburg.

Iwobi's goal not enough

It took Iwobi just three minutes to score for Arsenal. He got the ball on the left, used some fancy footwork to create some spaces for him before curling the ball past the goalkeeper.

Some might say it was intended to be a cross but the ball got the back of the net to Iwobi’s delight.

The Nigerian forward was lively in the first half as Arsenal controlled the game before Sokratis Papastathopoulos’ sending changed the game.

Rennes equalised before halftime and got two in the second half to leave Arsenal with all to play for in the second leg.

Iwobi was taken off in the 52nd minute of the game.

Lively game

It was a far more enjoyable night for Chukwueze who played the whole 90 minutes of Villarreal’s away win at Zenith Saint Petersburg.

Starting on the right side of Villarreal’s attack, the 19-year-old caused a lot of problems for Zenith.

He did well in the ninth minute to square a ball into the Zenith’s area but Manu Morlanes could only fire narrowly wide of the right post.

Chukwueze was lively all through the game and in the 33rd minute, it was his cross into the Zenith area that led to Villarreal’s first goal.

Nigerian forward Olayinka was a second-half substitute for Slavia Prague who got a 2-2 draw away at Sevilla.

The four goals of the game were all scored in the first half before Olayinka was introduced in the 60th minute.