Balogun's manager Giovanni Van Bronckhorst warns Frankfurt ahead of 'Rangers invasion'

Nigeria internationals Leon Balogun, Joe Aribo, and Calvin Bassey all featured on Thursday night as the Scottish Premiership side defeated RB Leipzig 3-1 (3-2 on aggregate) to reach their first European final since 2008.

Speaking after the exciting game according to DailyMail, van Bronckhorst joked that the scramble for flights, tickets and accommodation barely minutes after the final whistle: by Rangers fans, was a show of an impending invasion.

A Rangers invasion in the city of Seville

"Everywhere we go, we have very loyal supporters. There were many in Leipzig and Dortmund. 'It doesn't matter how many hours they have to fly, or to walk, or to go by bike - maybe some will swim!," van Bronckhorst said.

"But we will be well represented in the stadium and also in the city of Seville. They have to enjoy it as well.

"We have great support everywhere, they always behave really well. That's very important for the club - we want the image in Europe that we can behave ourselves in every city we go. We are going to try everything to win the final."

A Europa final for the Rangers fans

"You always want to be successful and win for the fans. It's the same for us. Our fans are amazing, they give us strength at home but also away. It will be a 50-50 split in the stadium. It's a final to enjoy and also to win," the Dutchman said after the game, according to DailyMail.

"I have played many games here as a player but and been here since last November at the manager. But the atmosphere tonight was just incredible. That helped us a lot and you could see the celebrations afterwards. We were happy to reach the final.

In Seville, we will prepare well and make sure we create another proud moment for this club."

Prior to his time at Rangers, Van Bronckhorst worked as Feyenoord's manager, leading them to the 2015/16 KNVB Cup in his first full season with them. In his second season, he won the Eredivisie title: Feyenoord's first in 18 years.