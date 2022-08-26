Samuel Chukwueze's Villarreal have had their UEFA Europa Conference League opponents revealed to them following Friday's draw for the 2022/23 edition of the competition.
Chukwueze gets easy Conference League opponents, West Ham to play Anderlecht
The La Liga side who made the semi-finals of the Champions League last season but lost out to Liverpool will look to succeed AS Roma as the second-ever winner of the Conference League.
West Ham United, the only English club competing in the Conference League this season, were drawn in Group B alongside Romania's Steaua Bucharesti, Anderlecht and Silkeborg.
Other heavyweights in the Conference League include Serie A side Fiorentina, FC Koln, Nice, Slavia Prague and Basel.
Below are the complete groups for the 2022/23 Europa Conference League season.
Group A
Istanbul Basaksehir
Fiorentina
Hearts
RFS
Group B
West Ham
FC Steaua Bucharesti
Anderlecht
Silkeborg
Group C
Villarreal
Hapoel Beer-Sheva
Austria Wien
Lech Poznan
Group D
Partizan Belgrade
FC Köln
Nice
Slovacko
Group E
AZ Alkmaar
Apollon Limassol
Vaduz
Dnipro-1
Group F
Gent
Molde
Shamrock Rovers
Djurgarden
Group G
Slavia Praha
CFR Cluj
Sivasspor
Ballkani
Group H
Basel
Slovan Bratislava
Zalgiris Vilnius
Pyunik