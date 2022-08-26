UECL

Chukwueze gets easy Conference League opponents, West Ham to play Anderlecht

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Villarreal who made the semi-finals of last season's Champions League will look to succeed AS Roma as the second-ever winner of the Conference League.

UEFA Europa Conference League full draws
UEFA Europa Conference League full draws

Samuel Chukwueze's Villarreal have had their UEFA Europa Conference League opponents revealed to them following Friday's draw for the 2022/23 edition of the competition.

The La Liga side who made the semi-finals of the Champions League last season but lost out to Liverpool will look to succeed AS Roma as the second-ever winner of the Conference League.

West Ham United, the only English club competing in the Conference League this season, were drawn in Group B alongside Romania's Steaua Bucharesti, Anderlecht and Silkeborg.

Other heavyweights in the Conference League include Serie A side Fiorentina, FC Koln, Nice, Slavia Prague and Basel.

Below are the complete groups for the 2022/23 Europa Conference League season.

Istanbul Basaksehir

Fiorentina

Hearts

RFS

West Ham

FC Steaua Bucharesti

Anderlecht

Silkeborg

David Moyes' West Ham will compete in Group B
David Moyes' West Ham will compete in Group B Imago

Villarreal

Hapoel Beer-Sheva

Austria Wien

Lech Poznan

Partizan Belgrade

FC Köln

Nice

Slovacko

Arsenal forward Nicolas Pepe, on-loan at Nice will look to steer the French side to the top of Group D
Arsenal forward Nicolas Pepe, on-loan at Nice will look to steer the French side to the top of Group D Pulse Nigeria

AZ Alkmaar

Apollon Limassol

Vaduz

Dnipro-1

Gent

Molde

Shamrock Rovers

Djurgarden

Slavia Praha

CFR Cluj

Sivasspor

Ballkani

Basel

Slovan Bratislava

Zalgiris Vilnius

Pyunik

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

Recommended articles

Free agent Leon Balogun gets new club in England, signs 1-year deal with London side

Free agent Leon Balogun gets new club in England, signs 1-year deal with London side

QPR to offer clubless Super Eagles star a lifeline

QPR to offer clubless Super Eagles star a lifeline

Nigeria's Udoka Azubuike and other NBA stars to feature at 2022 Basketball Without Borders in Egypt

Nigeria's Udoka Azubuike and other NBA stars to feature at 2022 Basketball Without Borders in Egypt

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi provides an update on his educational pursuit

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi provides an update on his educational pursuit

Barcelona set to finally complete Jules Koundé registration

Barcelona set to finally complete Jules Koundé registration

Chukwueze gets easy Conference League opponents, West Ham to play Anderlecht

Chukwueze gets easy Conference League opponents, West Ham to play Anderlecht

Trending

Chidera Ejuke (IMAGO/Shengolpixs)

'He needs to score goals, assists' - Falk tears into Super Eagles winger for 'too much dribbling'

Maduka Okoye made his debut for Watford tonight but conceded two goals

A bad night at the office for Maduka Okoye as Dennis sends Watford out

Sunday Oliseh leaves SV Straelen

Former Super Eagles manager Sunday Oliseh resigns after 6 straight defeats

Roma fans blast Mourinho after parking the bus in 1-0 win against Cremonese

'Score 1 goal and defend' - Roma fans blast Mourinho after parking the bus in 1-0 win against Cremonese