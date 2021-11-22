Euro Eagles: Okereke, Onyeka, Awoniyi on target, Emmanuel Dennis emerges standout performer

It was a very good weekend for some Nigerian players and not so good for others in European leagues. Euro Eagles guides you through and audits the performances.

Let's start with the very good ones;

Dennis put on a man of the match display for Watford on Saturday to compound the woes of Manchester United and their manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (who has since paid the ultimate price with a sack).

Ignored by Gernot Rohr, Dennis scored one and assisted two more to help inspire the Hornets to a comprehensive 4-1 win over 10-man Red Devils, who had their captain Harry Maguire sent off at Vicarage Road.

The 24-year-old created the most chances (4), had the most key passes, two (2) and completed two take-ons.

He has now been involved in nine (9) goals, (4 goals, 5 assists) in just 11 PL matches for Watford.

At St James's Park, Frank Onyeka celebrated his first PL goal for Brentford in a six-goal thriller against Newcastle United.

With both teams tied at 2-2, Onyeka came off the bench to restore Brentford lead, two minutes after coming on, after his well-timed shot deflected off Jamaal Lascelles to put his side 2-3 ahead.

However, they will be denied all three points by a beautiful Allan Saint-Maximin equaliser 15 minutes from time as both teams shared the spoils.

In Italy, David Okereke continued from where stopped before the international break with another match-winning show for Serie A newcomers, Venezia.

After his heroics against Jose Mourinho's AS Roma the last time, the on loan Nigerian proved to be the hero once again as Venezia went, saw, and conquered their host Bologna.

Okereke netted the only goal of the game just after the hour mark, his fourth of the Serie A season, before he was substituted with 10 minutes to play.

His compatriot at the club, Tyronne Ebuehi, was not listed for the trip to Stadio Renato Dall'Ara.

Taiwo Awoniyi continues to keep pace with Bundesliga best following another goal for Union Berlin.

He opened the scoring on the 8th minute for Berlin in their 2-0 home win over city rivals Hertha before making way for Sheraldo Becker on 82 minutes.

Only Robert Lewandowski (14) and Erling Haaland (9) have scored more goals this season than Awoniyi's 8 in the Bundesliga.

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa was a second half substitute for Fatih Karagümrük, who defeated Kasimpasa 1-3 in the Turkish Super Lig.

Chidozie Awaziem was superb at centre back for Alanyaspor as he helped them keep a clean sheet after a 2-0 win over giant Besiktas.

He made four recoveries, won four aerial duels and completed three of three tackles en route the clean sheet.

Now, the not so good;

Super Eagles stars suffered heavy defeats across Europe led by England trio, Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Alex Iwobi.

There was no hiding place at the King Power stadium for Ndidi and Iheanacho as Premier League leaders Chelsea handed Leicester City a 0-3 defeat.

Ndidi played from start to finish while Iheanacho replaced another Nigerian, Ademola Lookman, just before the second half kicked off.

Iwobi suffered similar fate on Sunday as defending Champions Manchester City easily dispatched him and his teammates 3-0 at the Etihad.

Iwobi started on the bench but came on for Andy Gray, who was subbed off injured in the first half.

Moses Simon and Nantes were no match for PSG in Paris, 3-1 it ended in favour of the hosts, PSG, with Lionel Messi on the score sheet for the first time in Ligue 1.

Leon Balogun, Joe Aribo and Calvin Bassey are missing Steven Gerrard already after Hibernian thrashed the Scottish champions 1-3 on Sunday in the semifinal of the Scottish cup.

Both started the match, Balogun lasted 81 minutes and was replaced by Bassey while Aribo saw 69 minutes of action.

There was no solace for Paul Onuachu in Belgium as Genk lost 2-0 at Beerschot with the giant striker calmly caged for 90 minutes.

Onuachu has not scored for club and country since October 31st.

While he needed a big performance against Inter Milan on Sunday, Victor Osimhen got an injury instead after he was taken to the hospital

for a head injury after a collision during Napoli's 3-2 defeat to the defending champions on Sunday.