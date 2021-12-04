Euro Eagles Preview: Time to get Dennis into your FPL team, Chukwueze eyes another goal in Spain

For fantasy premier league managers, it means the race to beat the deadline for GW15 is on as they look to finalise their transfers and teams.

Nigeria's Dennis is one player many seem to ignore despite the fact he has been one of FPL's biggest hitters recently.

Pulse Nigeria

So, here is why you need to have the in-form 24-year-old in your team this game week.

Valued at a bargain £5.5m, Dennis, who is owned by just 17.9% managers, is the eighth top scoring player in the FPL so far with a total return of 73 points.

Dennis has recorded four double-figure scores in 2021/22, which is the most by any player not named Mohamed Salah, who has seven, in Fantasy. Two of those double-figures have arrived at home at the Vicarage Road, where they host champions, Manchester City, later on Saturday in one of the games of the weekend from a Nigerian and Super Eagles perspective.

Dennis has also averaged 11 points in his last three game weeks for a total of 33 points, with 23 of those points coming at home.

AFP

The Hornets are up against another top team at the same venue in the league for the third consecutive time after facing Manchester United and current league leaders, Chelsea.

They came out of those games unscathed, picking up four points with Dennis particularly decisive and influential. The Hornets will go into the game against Pep Guardiola's men hoping that their Super Eagles star can help them get something positive from the game with another outstanding performance.

ELSEWHERE;

Samuel Chukwueze will be looking to score for the third consecutive matches in all competitions and his second in the La Liga when Villarreal travel to Seville to take on a difficult Sevilla team.

AFP

Chukwueze opened his account for the season in a 1-3 defeat to Barcelona the last time at the Estadio de la Ceramica before following that up with another goal in the cup competition for the Yellow Submarines.

The last time both teams met, Villarreal thrashed their Saturday host 4-0 but without their Nigerian star, Chukwueze, who was out injured.

The trio of Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Ademola Lookman will be tested later on Sunday when Leicester City make the trip to Villa Park to face Steven Gerrard's confident Aston Villa side.

Pulse Nigeria