Euro 2020: Donnarumma, Pickford and Cristiano Ronaldo pick up big awards

Steve Dede

Who won the Golden Boot, Golden Glove and best player award?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Gianluigi Donnarumma (Getty Images)
Cristiano Ronaldo and Gianluigi Donnarumma (Getty Images)

The Euro 2020 came to a dramatic end on Sunday, July 11, 2021, with Italy beaten England on penalties to win the title.

With the tournament over, we have the official list of several winners.

Cristiano Ronaldo took home the Golden Boot as the highest goalscorer
Cristiano Ronaldo took home the Golden Boot as the highest goalscorer AFP

After scoring five goals before Portugal were eliminated in the Round-of-16, Cristiano Ronaldo has officially won the European Championship Golden Boot.

Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling failing to score in Sunday's final confirmed Ronaldo as the tournament's highest goalscorer.

The superstar forward scored five goals in his four games throughout the tournament, level with Czech Republic striker Patrik Schick.

He, however, edged Schick with more assist.

Gianluigi Donnarumma is the best player of the Euro 2020 (Getty Images)
Gianluigi Donnarumma is the best player of the Euro 2020 (Getty Images) Getty Images

After his penalty-saving heroics that helped Italy to the title on Sunday, Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has been named Euro 2020's Player of the Tournament.

Donnarumma saved two penalties during the shoot-out-one from Jadon Sancho and another from Bukayo Saka.

The goalkeeper also impacted the semifinals, keeping out Dani Olmo and Alvaro Morata's spot-kicks.

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford kept five clean sheets at the tournament
England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford kept five clean sheets at the tournament AFP

England star Jordan Pickford got the Golden Glove as the goalkeeper with the most clean sheets in the tournament.

Pickford did not concede against Croatia, Scotland, the Czech Republic, Germany and Ukraine to win the award.

Steve Dede Steve Dede

