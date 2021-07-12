Euro 2020: Donnarumma, Pickford and Cristiano Ronaldo pick up big awards

With the tournament over, we have the official list of several winners.

Golden Boot

AFP

After scoring five goals before Portugal were eliminated in the Round-of-16, Cristiano Ronaldo has officially won the European Championship Golden Boot.

Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling failing to score in Sunday's final confirmed Ronaldo as the tournament's highest goalscorer.

The superstar forward scored five goals in his four games throughout the tournament, level with Czech Republic striker Patrik Schick.

He, however, edged Schick with more assist.

Best Player

Getty Images

After his penalty-saving heroics that helped Italy to the title on Sunday, Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has been named Euro 2020's Player of the Tournament.

Donnarumma saved two penalties during the shoot-out-one from Jadon Sancho and another from Bukayo Saka.

The goalkeeper also impacted the semifinals, keeping out Dani Olmo and Alvaro Morata's spot-kicks.

Golden Glove

AFP

England star Jordan Pickford got the Golden Glove as the goalkeeper with the most clean sheets in the tournament.