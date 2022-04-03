CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Etoile du Sahel crash out despite winning 5-goal thriller against Jwaneng Galaxy

Damola Ogungbe
Etoile du Sahel, Zamalek, and AmaZulu all crashed out of the CAF Champions League after disappointing group stage performances

Tunisia's most successful club Etoile Du Sahel were the biggest name o crash out of the CAF Champions League on Friday
Tunisian giants Etoile du Sahel have crashed out of this year's CAF Champions League following a disappointing Group stage performance.

The Lassad Chabi-led Sahel side picked up only one (1) win in six group matches, losing two (2) whilst drawing the remaining three (3) to finish third in Group C with six (6) points.

Sahel's only victory came on Friday on the final Matchday of the Group, against bottom-dwellers Jwaneng Galaxy.

Sahel survived a late scare from the Botswana side as a routine 2-0 lead ended at 3-2 with three (3) goals scored within the last 10 minutes at the Rades Olympic Stadium.

Etoile du Sahel have won 7 continental titles and are one of only two African clubs to reach the semifinals of the FIFA Club World Cup
Vinny Kombe gave Sahel the lead in the 9th minute and the Tunisian side held control till Baligh Jemmali doubled their lead in the 70th minute.

However, Gilbert Baruti's five-minute brace (80' & 85') was sandwiched between Yassine Amri's 82nd-minute goal as Sahel survived a stormy five minutes to finish the game at 3-2.

In Group D, Egyptian side Zamalek and Angola's Sagrada Esperanca both ended the group stages without a win as they played a goalless draw at the Cairo International Stadium.

Zamalek finished runners-up in the 2020 CAF Champions League
Zamalek placed third in the group with four (4) draws and two (2) defeats to finish in the third position while Esperanca recorded two (2) draws and four (4) defeats to garner two (2) points.

In their final group game, Zamalek could not convert their superior 72% ball possession into goals, as they only hit the target with only two (2) of their 13 shots.

Group B's eliminated sides Horoya and AmaZulu also played out a 1-1 draw on Friday at the General Lassane Conte Stadium in Conakry, Guinea.

AmaZulu needed a big win away at Horoya to stand the chance of toppling ES Setif in second place but they faced a spirited Horoya side away.

AmaZulu star Luvuyo Memela (C) playing for former club Orlando Pirates in the South African Premiership.
Horoya took the lead in the 45th minute through Dramane Nikiema but Zamalek were handed a lifeline after Salif Coulibaly scored an own-goal in the 48th minute.

That was as good as it got for Zamalek as Horoya dominated proceedings for the better part of the second half to see out the result.

Notwithstanding, Zamalek finished third in the group with seven (7) points from six (6) matches while Horoya finished last with four (4) points.

Damola Ogungbe

