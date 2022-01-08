Ethiopia vs Cape Verde: Kickoff time, Venue, Team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 Match Preview

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Ethiopia Vs. Cape Verde pits the two less-fancied sides in AFCON Group A against each other in a fixture that could determine the group's third-placed team as early as Day 1.

Ethiopia Vs Cape Verde AFCON Match Preview
Ethiopia Vs Cape Verde AFCON Match Preview
Recommended articles

The Walia Ibex of Ethiopia and the Blues Sharks of Cape Verde face off in the second match of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Sunday.

This match is rightly the contest to decide which team would finish third in a group that is likely to be dominated by hosts Cameroon and former champions Burkina Faso.

Cape Verde, managed by Bubista, will hope to record only their second win in AFCON finals over 1962 champions, Ethiopia at the end of this contest.

Cape Verde will need to win big against Ethiopia in order to stand a chance of progressing to the Round of 16. (IMAGO / Shengolpixs)
Cape Verde will need to win big against Ethiopia in order to stand a chance of progressing to the Round of 16. (IMAGO / Shengolpixs) Pulse Nigeria

Renowned for their prominence in long-distance races, Ethiopia has not been as successful in football since they picked up the winners' medal on home soil in 1962. They mustered only one point in their last outing at AFCON 2013 in South Africa.

The Blue Sharks of Cape Verde come into this match in better form, having won three of their last five matches with one draw and one loss.

The Walia Ibex of Ethiopia has won only one of their last five matches, losing a World Cup Qualifying doubleheader to South Africa in October 2021 and drawing against Ghana and Zimbabwe in November 2021.

Sunday's game will be the first time both teams will be facing each other in the AFCON finals.

The second Group A game between Ethiopia and Cape Verde is scheduled for Sunday, January 9, 2022, at the Stade Olembe in Yaounde. The kick-off time for the match is 8 pm, Nigerian time.

Both teams have a clean bill of health going into their first match of AFCON 2021. Barring any late injuries or changes, these are the expected Line-ups for Ethiopia Vs. Cape Verde:

Ethiopia Possible XI: Teklemariam Shanko; Asrat Tonjo, Aschalew Tamene, Mignot Debebe, Ramadan Yesuf; Amanuel Gebremichael, Shemeles Bekele, Amanuel Johannes, Mesud Mohammed, Abubeker Nasir; Getaneh Kebede.

Getaneh Kebede is Ethiopia's attacking talisman
Getaneh Kebede is Ethiopia's attacking talisman Pulse Nigeria

Cape Verde Possible XI: Vozinha; Roberto Lopes, Steven Fortes, Stopira; Jeffry Fortes, Kenny Rocha, Nuno Borges, Jamiro Monteiro; Ryan Mendes, Julio Tavares.

A win, and how big that win is, will likely determine who ends up in third and possibly amongst the four best third-placed teams to advance to the competition's Round of 16. A draw serves neither of the teams any good.

Cape Verde's propensity to play an attacking game could be crucial in breaking down a defensive-minded Ethiopian side. The likelihood of a big scoreline in African football is slim as such a 2-0 scoreline in favour of Cape Verde is the likely outcome.

Topics:

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

Recommended articles

Ethiopia vs Cape Verde: Kickoff time, Venue, Team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 Match Preview

Ethiopia vs Cape Verde: Kickoff time, Venue, Team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 Match Preview

Cameroon vs Burkina Faso: Kickoff time, Venue, Team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 Match Preview

Cameroon vs Burkina Faso: Kickoff time, Venue, Team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 Match Preview

AFCON 2021: 10 most expensive players in Cameroon

AFCON 2021: 10 most expensive players in Cameroon

Super Eagles Update: Ebuehi, Collins absent as Eguavoen passes first test

Super Eagles Update: Ebuehi, Collins absent as Eguavoen passes first test

NBA: Atlanta Hawks become the latest victim of LeBron James’ dominance

NBA: Atlanta Hawks become the latest victim of LeBron James’ dominance

Ronaldo chose Manchester United because he could bully Ole - Trevor Sinclair

Ronaldo chose Manchester United because he could bully Ole - Trevor Sinclair

Trending

Breaking: Cyril Dessers to replace Odion Ighalo in Super Eagles squad for AFCON 2021

Cyril Dessers and Odion Ighalo

‘They don’t respect Africa’ – Midfielder says his club asked him to snub national team by faking injury

‘They don’t respect Africa’ – Midfielder says his club asked him to snub national team by faking injury

AFCON 2021: Super Eagles official jersey numbers for tournament

Joe Aribo will wear the iconic number 10 shirt in Cameroon.

Afena-Gyan out, injured Kudus in as Milo names Ghana’s final squad for 2021 AFCON

Afena-Gyan out, injured Kudus in as Milo names Ghana’s final squad for 2021 AFCON