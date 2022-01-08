Ethiopia vs Cape Verde: Kickoff time, Venue, Team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 Match Preview

The Walia Ibex of Ethiopia and the Blues Sharks of Cape Verde face off in the second match of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Sunday.

This match is rightly the contest to decide which team would finish third in a group that is likely to be dominated by hosts Cameroon and former champions Burkina Faso.

Cape Verde, managed by Bubista, will hope to record only their second win in AFCON finals over 1962 champions, Ethiopia at the end of this contest.

Renowned for their prominence in long-distance races, Ethiopia has not been as successful in football since they picked up the winners' medal on home soil in 1962. They mustered only one point in their last outing at AFCON 2013 in South Africa.

Form and Head-to-Head

The Blue Sharks of Cape Verde come into this match in better form, having won three of their last five matches with one draw and one loss.

The Walia Ibex of Ethiopia has won only one of their last five matches, losing a World Cup Qualifying doubleheader to South Africa in October 2021 and drawing against Ghana and Zimbabwe in November 2021.

Sunday's game will be the first time both teams will be facing each other in the AFCON finals.

Date, Kick-off time, and Venue

The second Group A game between Ethiopia and Cape Verde is scheduled for Sunday, January 9, 2022, at the Stade Olembe in Yaounde. The kick-off time for the match is 8 pm, Nigerian time.

Team News and Possible Line-ups

Both teams have a clean bill of health going into their first match of AFCON 2021. Barring any late injuries or changes, these are the expected Line-ups for Ethiopia Vs. Cape Verde:

Ethiopia Possible XI: Teklemariam Shanko; Asrat Tonjo, Aschalew Tamene, Mignot Debebe, Ramadan Yesuf; Amanuel Gebremichael, Shemeles Bekele, Amanuel Johannes, Mesud Mohammed, Abubeker Nasir; Getaneh Kebede.

Cape Verde Possible XI: Vozinha; Roberto Lopes, Steven Fortes, Stopira; Jeffry Fortes, Kenny Rocha, Nuno Borges, Jamiro Monteiro; Ryan Mendes, Julio Tavares.

Predictions

A win, and how big that win is, will likely determine who ends up in third and possibly amongst the four best third-placed teams to advance to the competition's Round of 16. A draw serves neither of the teams any good.