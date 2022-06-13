BREAKING

Manchester City announce Erling Haaland signing

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Premier league champions have finally unveiled their highly anticipated summer signing as the Norwegian striker completes switch from Borussia Dortmund

Manchester City have unveiled their marquee summer signing
Manchester City have unveiled their marquee summer signing

Manchester City have confirmed the signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund in a £51million deal.

Recommended articles

The 21-year-old Norwegian was one of the world's most sought players and will officially join the Premier league champions from Borussia Dortmund on a five-year contract on July 1.

City said on May 10 that they had reached an agreement in principle with Dortmund to sign the 21-year-old and the club announced on Monday that the deal is complete.

'This is a proud day for me and my family,'

'I have always watched City and have loved doing so in recent seasons. You can't help but admire their style of play, it's exciting and they create a lot of chances, which is perfect for a player like me. said Haaland via Man City's official website.

'There are so many world-class players in this squad and Pep is one of the greatest managers of all-time, so I believe I am in the right place to fulfil my ambitions.

'I want to score goals, win trophies, and improve as a footballer and I am confident I can do that here. This is a great move for me, and I can't wait to get started in pre-season.'

Haaland unveiled as Manchester City player
Haaland unveiled as Manchester City player ManCity

Haaland is one of the most prolific goalscorers in world footballat the moment, having scored 86 times in 89 appearances for Borussia Dortmund during two-and-a-half years in Germany.

City had been waiting for Haaland to finish international duty with Norway and the official opening of the transfer window before unveiling their stellar marquee signing.

More to follow........

Topics:

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

More from category

  • Manchester City have unveiled their marquee summer signing

    Manchester City announce Erling Haaland signing

  • Super Eagles legend reveals why Lukaku has struggled on his return to Chelsea

    John Obi Mikel gives 'blunt' reason why Romelu Lukaku has struggled at Chelsea

  • Golden Eaglets Emmanuel Michael thanks Moses Simon after scoring free kick against Ghana

    Golden Eaglets star thanks Moses Simon after scoring free kick against Ghana

Recommended articles

Manchester City announce Erling Haaland signing

Manchester City announce Erling Haaland signing

John Obi Mikel gives 'blunt' reason why Romelu Lukaku has struggled at Chelsea

John Obi Mikel gives 'blunt' reason why Romelu Lukaku has struggled at Chelsea

Golden Eaglets star thanks Moses Simon after scoring free kick against Ghana

Golden Eaglets star thanks Moses Simon after scoring free kick against Ghana

Mikel reveals why Mourinho converted him to a defensive midfielder at Chelsea

Mikel reveals why Mourinho converted him to a defensive midfielder at Chelsea

When and where to watch Super Eagles of Nigeria vs São Tomé and Príncipe

When and where to watch Super Eagles of Nigeria vs São Tomé and Príncipe

Benfica confirm Darwin Núñez transfer agreement with Liverpool

Benfica confirm Darwin Núñez transfer agreement with Liverpool

Trending

SCOOP

Watch former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi play with kids at Ebute Metta [Photos/Videos]

Mikel Obi plays with kids at Ebute Metta
AFCON 2023Q

'I will select any players I want' - Peseiro fires back over Nigeria-S/Leone Starting XI

Jose Peseiro started his time as the Super Eagles boss with defeats to Ecuador and Mexico
SCOOP

Arsenal star Thomas Partey changes name to Yakubu after marrying Muslim wife

Thomas Partey changes name to Yakubu after marrying Muslim wife
SCOOP

Oshoala reminds Osimhen of 2016 CAF Awards after goal against Sierra Leone

Oshoala reminds Osimhen of 2016 CAF Awards after goal against Sierra Leone