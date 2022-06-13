Manchester City announce Erling Haaland signing

The 21-year-old Norwegian was one of the world's most sought players and will officially join the Premier league champions from Borussia Dortmund on a five-year contract on July 1.

City said on May 10 that they had reached an agreement in principle with Dortmund to sign the 21-year-old and the club announced on Monday that the deal is complete.

'This is a proud day for me and my family,'

'I have always watched City and have loved doing so in recent seasons. You can't help but admire their style of play, it's exciting and they create a lot of chances, which is perfect for a player like me. said Haaland via Man City's official website.

'There are so many world-class players in this squad and Pep is one of the greatest managers of all-time, so I believe I am in the right place to fulfil my ambitions.

'I want to score goals, win trophies, and improve as a footballer and I am confident I can do that here. This is a great move for me, and I can't wait to get started in pre-season.'

ManCity

Haaland is one of the most prolific goalscorers in world footballat the moment, having scored 86 times in 89 appearances for Borussia Dortmund during two-and-a-half years in Germany.

City had been waiting for Haaland to finish international duty with Norway and the official opening of the transfer window before unveiling their stellar marquee signing.