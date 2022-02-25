Eriksen set to make emotional Brentford debut

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen holds a Brentford scarf as he is unveiled at the Premier League club

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen holds a Brentford scarf as he is unveiled at the Premier League club Creator: Adrian DENNIS
Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen holds a Brentford scarf as he is unveiled at the Premier League club Creator: Adrian DENNIS

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has confirmed Christian Eriksen will make his first competitive appearance since suffering a cardiac arrest last year when the Dane is given his debut against Newcastle on Saturday.

Recommended articles

Frank confirmed on Friday that Eriksen would play some part this weekend at the Brentford Community Stadium after proving his fitness in two behind-closed-doors friendlies.

Eriksen's brush with death occurred while he was playing for Denmark against Finland in the European Championship in June.

"Christian will be in the squad and he will get on the pitch tomorrow," Frank told reporters. "It is a big day for all of us, but especially Christian and his family. 

"When he is in training, it is really remarkable the things he has been doing."

Eriksen was released by Inter Milan after his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 due to health regulations in Italy that forbid players with implantable cardioverter defibrillators from featuring in Serie A.

But the former Tottenham star was determined to get back in action once he got the go-ahead from medical staff.

Eriksen trained with the reserves at his former club Ajax in January before linking up with Brentford, whose boss, Frank, had worked with the player in Denmark's youth teams.

The 30-year-old joined Brentford on a six-month contract and gave a glimpse of his progress in the friendlies against Southend and a Rangers XI, providing both assists in the latter match on Monday.

Whether Eriksen starts or appears as a substitute against Newcastle remains to be seen, although coming off the bench seems more likely at this stage.

"I have to leave it on a bit of a cliffhanger but he will get on the pitch tomorrow," Frank joked.

When he finally steps onto the pitch to a hero's welcome, it will complete the midfielder's incredible recovery and Frank knows it promises to be an emotional occasion for everyone connected to Eriksen.

"For everyone who saw what happened, it's another reminder that we are privileged to be alive and to appreciate every moment," he said.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

More from category

  • David Beckham says he is learning to be patient as he prepares for his third season as an owner in Major League Soccer with Inter Miami Creator: Michael Reaves

    Patience key says Beckham as Miami reboot for MLS season

  • Tottenham manager Antonio Conte Creator: NIGEL RODDIS

    'Perfectionist' Conte states commitment to Spurs after Burnley rant

  • Brazil coach Tite will step down after the World Cup Creator: DOUGLAS MAGNO

    Brazil coach Tite to step down after World Cup

Recommended articles

Patience key says Beckham as Miami reboot for MLS season

Patience key says Beckham as Miami reboot for MLS season

'Perfectionist' Conte states commitment to Spurs after Burnley rant

'Perfectionist' Conte states commitment to Spurs after Burnley rant

Brazil coach Tite to step down after World Cup

Brazil coach Tite to step down after World Cup

Eriksen set to make emotional Brentford debut

Eriksen set to make emotional Brentford debut

Former Super Falcons captain and coach Florence Omagbemi gets married for the 2nd time [Photos]

Former Super Falcons captain and coach Florence Omagbemi gets married for the 2nd time [Photos]

West Ham's Yarmolenko given time off over Ukraine crisis

West Ham's Yarmolenko given time off over Ukraine crisis

Trending

AWCON

'Plumptre for the Boys, Okoye for the Girls' leads reactions as Nigerian men in awe of new Super falcons debutant

Nigerians are in awe of Super Falcons latest debutante Ashleigh Plumptre
SUPER FALCONS

Nigerians fall in love with Ifeoma Onumonu after 2 goals against Ivory Coast

Onumonu was the hero for Nigeria against Ivory Coast

'That is what happens when it comes to Africa'- Fiery Cameroon legend Samuel Eto'o pits Okocha against Ronaldinho

Court declares Samuel Eto’o as father of 22-year-old Spanish woman
SUPER FALCONS

'Plumptre is better than Maguire': Has Nigeria found a solution to its ageing defence following win over Ivory Coast?

Ashleigh Plumptre - Harry Maguire
AWCON

Super Falcons players in TEARS LOCKED at Abuja Airport for over 4 hours after victory against Ivory Coast [Video]

The Super Falcons were detained at the Abuja Airport
PREMIER LEAGUE

'Iwobi showed his true self today'- Reactions as Super Eagles star disappoints Everton fans against Southampton

Iwobi was not at his best against Southampton
SERIE A

Watch: Dramatic Moment Jose Mourinho gets sent off in stoppage time in AS Roma's draw vs Hellas Verona (Video)

Jose Mourinho got sent off in Roma's 2-2 draw against Hellas Verona on Saturday

How I was chosen to hoist AFCON trophy – Mimi Boateng tells full story

How I was chosen to hoist AFCON trophy – Mimi Boateng tells full story