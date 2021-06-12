RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Eriksen 'awake' in hospital after collapse in Euro 2020 game

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Christian Eriksen is carried off on a stretcher after collapsing in Denmark's game against Finland

Players escort paramedics as Denmark's midfielder Christian Eriksen is evacuated from the pitch during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group B football match between Denmark and Finland at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on June 12, 2021. Creator: WOLFGANG RATTAY
Players escort paramedics as Denmark's midfielder Christian Eriksen is evacuated from the pitch during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group B football match between Denmark and Finland at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on June 12, 2021. AFP

Denmark star Christian Eriksen was awake in hospital, the Danish Football Union said on Saturday, after he collapsed on the pitch during the Euro 2020 game against Finland in Copenhagen.

Recommended articles

"Christian Eriksen is awake and is undergoing further tests" at the hospital, the Danish federation said on Twitter, after the player was carried off the field having received CPR by medical personnel.

UEFA said Eriksen had been "stabilised" after the match was suspended in the first half.

European football's governing body added that a "crisis meeting" had taken place with both teams and match officials over whether to restart the game.

Group B's opening match was stopped after Eriksen fell to the earth near the touchline at the end of the first half, with Danish players in tears as medical staff tried to revive the Inter Milan player.

The previously raucous crowd at the Parken Stadium in the Danish capital fell silent, with the 29-year-old's teammates gathering around him to stop anyone from seeing his on-pitch treatment.

Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and captain Simon Kjaer had to comfort Eriksen's stricken partner Sabrina Kvist Jensen by the side of the pitch.

After around 15 minutes Eriksen was stretchered off the field followed by the rest of the Denmark team, while Finland's players also walked off.

The fans in the stadium, who were celebrating the chance to see their national team again live at the stadium, sat silently in their seats waiting for news of Eriksen's condition.

However soon after stadium-wide chants of "Christian" and "Eriksen" from both sets of supporters began to ring out as his status began to filter through to supporters.

They were brought to their feet when stadium announcers said that Eriksen was "stable".

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Eriksen 'awake' in hospital after collapse in Euro 2020 game

Euro 2020 takes off as Wales battle to draw in Baku and Belgium enter fray

'Excellent' Moore grabs point for Wales in Euro 2020 opener with Switzerland

England home games 'unfair' says Croatia's Modric

Wales were 'brave' in salvaging draw with Swiss, says Bale

Wijnaldum relieved to seal PSG move in time for start of Euro 2020

Champions League winner Werner ready to be Germany's threat off the bench

'Excited' Moyes signs new contract with West Ham

Netherlands without De Ligt for Euro 2020 opener