Erik Ten Hang to Manchester United reaches final stages

The Red Devils board had reached a verbal agreement with Ten Hag to be their next manager on a four-year contract according to The Athletic.

However, a deal still needs to be agreed with Ajax, though there aren't expected to be any stumbling blocks.

The Athletic also reports that his coaching staff will also be finalised in due course as well.

United want to be respectful to both Ajax and Ten Hag as they have a cup final to play and are still seeking to be champions of the Eredivisie.

Manchester United and Ten Hag's representatives SEG declined to comment.

Ten Hag will replace Ralf Rangnick at the Old trafford dug-out.

Ragnick has been on the job on an interim basis since former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked by the Premier League club in November.

Ten Hag has been the head coach of Ajax since December 2017.

He joined the Dutch club from Bayern Munich II having worked alongside Pep Guardiola - the currrent Manchester City manager.