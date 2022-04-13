Manchester United appear to be closing in on appointing Erik ten Hag as their next manager against next season.
Erik Ten Hang to Manchester United reaches final stages
According to multiple sources, The Red devils board are working to complete the contract and paperworks for the current Ajax coach this week in order to announce his appointment as soon as possible
The Red Devils board had reached a verbal agreement with Ten Hag to be their next manager on a four-year contract according to The Athletic.
However, a deal still needs to be agreed with Ajax, though there aren't expected to be any stumbling blocks.
The Athletic also reports that his coaching staff will also be finalised in due course as well.
United want to be respectful to both Ajax and Ten Hag as they have a cup final to play and are still seeking to be champions of the Eredivisie.
Manchester United and Ten Hag's representatives SEG declined to comment.
Ten Hag will replace Ralf Rangnick at the Old trafford dug-out.
Ragnick has been on the job on an interim basis since former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked by the Premier League club in November.
Ten Hag has been the head coach of Ajax since December 2017.
He joined the Dutch club from Bayern Munich II having worked alongside Pep Guardiola - the currrent Manchester City manager.
The 52-year-old guided Ajax to the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2019, where they dramatically lost to Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham.
More from category
-
'We were not lucky' - Ex-Chelsea goalkeeper denies suggestions Real Madrid were 'lucky'
-
Erik Ten Hang to Manchester United reaches final stages
-
'The pain is too much for me' - Former Super Eagles star Emmanuel Emenike laments suffering while receiving drip