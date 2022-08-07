PREMIER LEAGUE

'It's a hell of a job' - Ten Hag admits after Man United defeat to Brighton



Izuchukwu Akawor


It does appear nothing has really changed at Manchester United after a shaky start saw another defeat to bogey club Brighton and Hove Albion.

Not the best of starts for Erik ten Hag and Manchester United in the new Premier League season.
Erik ten Hag has expressed his disappointment with his start to life in the Premier League after he suffered defeat on his League debut.

Ten Hag started his Manchester United reign in the worst possible manner after a 2-1 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday.

Pascal Groß's first half brace doomed Manchester United to a defeat in their opening Premier League gameCur
Pascal Gross was the hero for Brighton after he scored twice in the first half to inspire the Seagulls to another win over the Red Devils.

Gross found himself unmarked and at the right place and time to give Brighton the lead on the half-hour mark.

Nine minutes later he found himself at the right place again to fire home the second from a David de Gea initial save.

Ronaldo couldn't help Manchester United avoid defeat against Brighton on Sunday
United looked down and out at the break but a Alexis Mac Allister own goal in the second half pulled a goal back for the host to herald a frenzy final 20 minutes.

But the home side was able to add to the result as Brighton held on to record another win over the side from Manchester.

United manager Ten Hag is living under no illusions after a losing start to his Premier League reign at United.

Speaking after United’s defeat at home to Brighton, the 52-year-old expressed how dissatisfied he is with the performance of his team and admitted he's got one hell of the job at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag started his Premier League reign with a defeat.
"I am not satisfied, totally not," Ten Hag said moment after the game. "We lost and it was not necessary. We should do better."

"I saw a team who stuck together and battled. At least we created chances and the first chance of the game with Bruno Fernandes."

"(But) We made mistakes on the ball and organisation(al) mistakes in defending. We have to take the lessons and learn quickly from it."

"It is a hell of a job. We have to work really hard, analyse then move forward."

