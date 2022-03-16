UCL

Erik ten Hag puts Manchester United on high alert after crashing out against Benfica

Damola Ogungbe
Erik ten Hag is one of the frontrunners for the United job with Mauricio Pochettino, Zinedine Zidane and Brendan Rodgers all on the list

Erik ten Hag led Ajax to six wins in the UEFA Champions league group stages this season (IMAGO/ANP)
Ajax manager Erik ten Hag has fuelled rumours linking him with a summer move to Manchester United by admitting that he already speaks the English language.

The Dutch coach is one of the names linked with the United job alongside other candidates such as Mauricio Pochettino, Ralf Hassenhuttl, Brendan Rodgers, and Zinedine Zidane.

Ralf Rangnick is expected to step down from the interim manager role at the end of the season
Current interim manager Ralf Rangnick was knocked out of the UEFA Champions League by Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, on the same night that Ten Hag's Ajax fell to Benfica.

Ten Hag, while speaking with BT Sport, refuted the claims that he has started taking English lessons, stating that he already speaks the language due to the number of foreign nationals in his team at Ajax.

"No, that's not true! We talk English in the club because we have a lot of foreign players in Holland you get educated in English," Ten Hag said.

The 52-year-old manager is said to be the favourite to take the Manchester United coaching job after impressing with Ajax both in the Champions League and the Dutch Eredivisie.

Ten Hag leads his squad in training on the eve of their Champions League semi-final second leg against Tottenham Hotspur in 2019
However, Ten Hag is keeping tight-lipped over the matter after he dismissed further questions concerning his future.

"I don't think it today the issue. It's about today's game I focus on that and I don't pay any attention to other subjects," Erk ten Hag concluded.

Manchester United are now out of all cup competitions this season with a four-way battle for the last Top 4 position on the English Premier League log.

Fraser ranks Maduka Okoye amongst the best young goalkeepers in the world

At only 20 years old, Maduka Okoye became the first-choice goalkeeper for the both Sparta Rotterdam and the Super Eagles of Nigeria
Nigeria vs Ghana: FIFA makes 'minor' changes to match officials

The Super Eagles will face off with the Black Stars of Ghana for a place at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar
'Can't even play for Kano Pillars' - Hilarious reactions as inevitable Harry Maguire is once again 'supervillain' in United's loss

Red devils captain Harry Maguire was the centre of premium dragging follwoing United's loss to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday night
Ronaldo and others disappear under the lights as Lodi sends Manchester United out

Renan Lodi's header proved to be the decisive winner for Atletico Madrid at OT.
'You are on your own' - Middlesbrough slam 'bizarre' and 'unfair' Chelsea request

FA Cup