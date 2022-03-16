Erik ten Hag puts Manchester United on high alert after crashing out against Benfica

The Dutch coach is one of the names linked with the United job alongside other candidates such as Mauricio Pochettino, Ralf Hassenhuttl, Brendan Rodgers, and Zinedine Zidane.

Current interim manager Ralf Rangnick was knocked out of the UEFA Champions League by Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, on the same night that Ten Hag's Ajax fell to Benfica.

Erik ten Hag confirms he speaks English already

Ten Hag, while speaking with BT Sport, refuted the claims that he has started taking English lessons, stating that he already speaks the language due to the number of foreign nationals in his team at Ajax.

"No, that's not true! We talk English in the club because we have a lot of foreign players in Holland you get educated in English," Ten Hag said.

The 52-year-old manager is said to be the favourite to take the Manchester United coaching job after impressing with Ajax both in the Champions League and the Dutch Eredivisie.

However, Ten Hag is keeping tight-lipped over the matter after he dismissed further questions concerning his future.

"I don't think it today the issue. It's about today's game I focus on that and I don't pay any attention to other subjects," Erk ten Hag concluded.