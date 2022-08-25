LIGUE 1

'Welcome to Mars' - Drogba issues 'seal of approval' to Manchester United star after loan switch

The Chelsea and Ivory Coast legend has sent a classy message to Eric Bailly following his move to Marseille.

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has joined Ligue 1 side Marseille on a season-long loan this summer, the club has officially confirmed.

Manchester United said in a statement: 'Eric Bailly has joined French side Marseille on loan for the remainder of the 2022/23 season.

'Bailly’s move to the south of France includes the possibility of a permanent transfer at the end of the season.

'A popular member of the United squad, Eric has our best wishes for the campaign to come and we will be following his progress closely.'

Bailly will now compete with the Ligue 1 giants who have a £5m option to purchase the Ivory Coast defender if they qualify for the Champions League and if the 28-year-old makes a certain amount of appearances.

Bailly has featured 113 times since sealing his move from Villarreal for £30million six years ago but his spell at Old Trafford has been seriously plagued by injuries.

The 28-year-old started center-back only played in just three Premier League matches last season having fallen out of favour with every United manager since Jose Mourinho in 2017 and falling down the pecking order behind Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof in central defence.

Following Bailly's successful loan switch to France, Ivorian football legend Didier Drogba has taken to social media to wish his compatriot 'good luck' on his new adventure.

Taking to his official Twitter account, the 44-year-old former Chelsea striker posted:

'Proud to see an Ivorian brother put on this jersey that is close to my heart @OM_Officiel

Welcome to Mars and good luck with this new challenge @ericbailly24'

The 2021 Ballon d'Or host shared the message with an emoji of his nation's flag to show support for his countryman.

Drogba who joined Chelsea from Marseille in the summer of 2013 is still one of the famous players to have represented the French side despite his brief spell at the club.

Drogba spent only one season at Marseille but surpassed all expectations, having scored 19 goals in the 2003/2004 Ligue 1 season.

The former Ivorian striker scored 11 of those goals in the UEFA Cup, where he helped Marseille reach the final.

Drogba was a true leader of Marseille's 'attack' during his time and will always be remembered for his bright and productive play.

David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

