The Red Devils finished in a disappointing sixth position in the league last season, and as a result, will have to settle for Thursday night football this campaign.

United have previously won the Europa League themselves in 2017 under Jose Mourinho, who was eventually given his marching orders the following year.

The Premier League giants are one of the most successful English teams in European club football having won the Champions League thrice.

AFP

Eric Bailly agrees 'loan move' to Olympique Marseille

According to reports, Eric Bailly is very likely to have played his last game for Manchester United as a full agreement has been reached over his loan move to Ligue 1 giants Olympique de Marseille.

According to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, the 28-year-old Ivorian defender will bid his teammates goodbye on Tuesday, and is expected to seal his move to France in the next 24 hours.

Eric Bailly à Manchester Pulse Côte d'Ivoire

The deal with Marseille means that a purchase fee and contract have already been agreed for the end of the season, which will be optional if Marseille don’t qualify for the Champions League next season but will be compulsory if they do.

Reports have also claimed that it is not just OM’s qualification for the Champions League that will make the purchase obligatory.

Bailly also has to play a minimum number of games, despite concerns about his injury record.

Eric Bailly Pulse Côte d'Ivoire

The Ivorian’s career at Old Trafford has been a disappointment after an incredibly promising start.