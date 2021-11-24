RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Eric Abidal begs wife and God for forgiveness

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi

Abidal has decided to come clean following reports of an involvement with Kheira Hamraoui.

Former French defender Eric Abidal has decided to tender a public apology to his wife following reports of his involvement with Paris Saint Germain (PSG) women's star Kheira Hamraoui.

31-year-old Hamraoui was attacked by two masked men with iron bars a few weeks ago.

The attack resulted in severe injuries for Hamraoui who was needed treatment at the hospital.

The attack was initially linked to her teammate for both club and country Aminata Diallo.

Diallo was driving Hamraoui home after a team meal and did not suffer severe injuries during the attack on both players.

Aminate Diallo was initially suspected to have organized the attack on Kheira Hamraoui.
However, a development came through stating that the attackers told Hamraoui "you like to sleep with married men," while beating her.

Since then it was discovered that Hamraoui's phone was acquired by Abidal and they were in constant contact hence the attack linked to the French man.

Abidal is not single and has five children with his wife Hayet. The couple got married back in 2003 and now reports suggest that she is the mastermind behind the attack due to Hamraoui's relationship with her husband.

The lawyer of the 42-year-old initially provided a vague answer when asked about his clients' involvement in the attack.

He said, "I have spoken with him, but for now I won’t tell you anything at all.'

Abidal who back in 2011 was diagnosed with a liver tumor has decided to come clean with an apology to God and his wife.

Erica Abidal has been married to his wife Hayet since 2003
The apology came through a post on his official Instagram account.

In the post was a tearful picture of Abidal along with a message that said, “Hayeta Abidal forgive me. No matter what your decision is, you will remain in my eyes the woman of my life and especially the mother of our wonderful children.

"I deserve this humiliation even if it kills me alive. I pray to God one day you forgive me.”

The admission of Abidal's involvement poses another twist to the attack on Hamraoui as the law enforcement officials are now expected to take action.

Authors:

